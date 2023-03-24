"Hasan is a really good debater": Destiny critiques HasanAbi's debate skills while reacting to discussion with Trainwreckstv

Kick and YouTube streamer Destiny, known for his beef with "HasanAbi" Piker, critiqued the latter's debate skills in his recent livestream, praising him for being a good debater despite pointing out some faults.

The streamer was watching Piker's debate against Trainwreckstv, which has been the talk of the streaming community ever since xQc got them to hash out their differences a few days ago.

While listening to HasanAbi make a point during that stream, Destiny (a 'debate bro' himself) praised the Twitch streamer for his debating skills. Despite the compliment, Destiny still holds a critical view of HasanAbi, describing him as a "partisan hack" and questioning his level of knowledge on certain topics:

"People say that Hasan is a sh*tty debater, etc, etc. That's not true, maybe not very smart? I think he is pretty smart. I think he is just not very well-read and he is a partisan hack. He is decently intelligent. But Hasan is actually a really good debater."

Destiny explains why he thinks HasanAbi is a good debater

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, aka Destiny, is a political and social commentary streamer who has been creating content on YouTube since his indefinite ban from Twitch in March 2022. Known for espousing a few controversial opinions, he has made a name for himself in streamer debating circles, frequently arguing against podcasters and content creators who oppose his political standpoint.

His beef with HasanAbi is quite well-known among their fans and beyond, which is why when he praised the latter's debating skills, the clip gained a lot of traction on social media such as Reddit.

Timestamp - 19:08

In particular, Destiny praised HasanAbi's ability to keep a debate on topic and control the conversation, which can be a valuable tool in winning debates:

"If you listen, he is very, very good at holding onto the optics for a debate. He will find areas of strong [sic], he will just railroad his interlocutor into that area. He is also very good at obfuscating around some terms to make it look like a conversation is a slightly different thing than it actually is."

He then elaborated on his thoughts, explaining how HasanAbi allegedly conflates points:

"I think Hasan is actually pretty good at navigating conversations like this. One thing he already did, and does one in the future too- He conflates 'react meta', react, with full TV shows. Train got sh*t for watching full episodes of Gordon Ramsey... And Hasan's like, 'Well, I did react too. I did political videos.' Nah, that's not what we are talking about broski."

Reddit reactions to Destiny's praise

Redditors or r/LivestreamFail by and large agreed with the streamer's description of Piker's debate skills. Here are a few reactions:

Reddit reactions to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

HasanAbi's debate with Trainwreckstv had many major moments, including discussions about gambling and Trainwreckstv undermining the former's Turkey-Syria earthquake relief fund.

