"Sorry I don't have gambling sponsorships!": HasanAbi blasts Trainwreckstv for describing his $50K donation to Syria-Turkey earthquake fund as "tiny"

"HasanAbi" Piker blasted Tyler "Trainwreckstv" while reacting to the latter's remarks about a charity fund for the Syria-Turkey earthquake started by the former to help those in need after the natural disaster devastated cities across the two countries.

The two have been at odds for a long time and have frequently criticized each other, with the topic of gambling on stream being a major point of contention. HasanAbi was reacting to Tyler's conversation with WillNeff when Trainwreckstv appeared to "undermine" the amount of money that he'd personally donated to the earthquake charity that raised well over a million dollars in total. This is how Hasan reacted to Train's comment:

"Look at him undermining 50 grand. Like, I'm sorry I don't have 700 million dollars from f*cking crypto gambling sponsorships! Like, that's crazy."

"Goddamn do motherf*ckers undermine that": HasanAbi goes off on Trainwreckstv for characterizing his charitable donations as a "small"

Trainwreckstv and WillNeff were talking about HasanAbi, the self-declared socialist who frequently comes under fire for also being a millionaire. It is important to note that Tyler and Piker have been in numerous online feuds over the past few months.

Will, a friend of HasanAbi, asked Trainwreckstv what he thought about Piker's donations to the Turkey-Syria earthquake charity funds, to which the response was:

"I think it's nice to crowdfund and to, you know, match a small percentage that yourself..."

HasanAbi clearly did not appreciate the $50,000 being labeled a "small percentage" and brought up the topic of his critics making a big deal out of buying expensive shirts but undermining charitable donations:

"He just said 'a small percentage'. Like, 50 grand form my pocket is like tiny! Listen, I don't really talk about this too frequently. But goddamn, do motherf*ckers always undermine that sh*t! They don't shut the f*ck up about a $1,000 shirt for 700 years. But the moment that I f*cking put 50 grand from out of my own goddamn pocket to something that I f*cking believe in, 'That's a tiny percentage, dawg.' What the f*ck!

Doubling down on his point, he added:

"If you can't shut the f*ck about the $1,000 Gucci shirt, you should be 50 times more vocal about the 50 grand, right? Not once did I ever bring that up. Not once."

HasanAbi also brought up the fact that he had to organize a whole charitable drive that allowed people in Western countries to easily donate to the cause. He said:

"But when you undermine that, when you make it seem like the infrastructure that we had to create at the backend to ensure that American and foreign f*cking donators can easily dump funds into the charities, okay? That's crazy to me. I mean yes I have a lot of money but holy f*ck!"

Trainwreckstv has been vocal about his new platform Kick being an alternative to Twitch and YouTube for streamers. While it offers lucrative payouts for content creators with better revenue splits, the platform has recently come under fire for its lack of moderation and being backed by crypto gambling website Stake.

