"Good luck with that" - JiDion calls out Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv after discovering explicit content live on stream

Streamer Jidon, also known as JiDion, recently took to his Twitter account to share a shocking experience he had while browsing through streams on Kick.com. According to him, he stumbled upon a stream where a couple of girls were engaged in s*xual activity.

Since its launch three months ago, Kick.com has been under scrutiny due to its controversial content and lack of proper moderation. The platform has been criticized for allowing users to stream inappropriate and explicit content, leading to concerns about the safety and suitability of the site for users of all ages.

Speaking about the situation, he sarcastically mentioned both Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and wrote:

"Good luck with that"

JiDion recounts inappropriate content on Kick, raises concerns to Adin Ross

Following the tweet, JiDion also reached out to Adin Ross, the most popular streamer on the platform at the time, to register his complaint about the inappropriate content he had witnessed.

On the call, he said:

"I'm literally going on your site with my chat just trying to find a girl to play Fortnite with and I see two girls going crazy over a BBC junior."

Adin responded by stating:

"What the f**k. Okay, listen, nothing I can do about it. I'm not the owner, that sh*t is obviously gonna get shut down."

While Adin acknowledged the streamer's concerns, he stated that handling such issues was outside his jurisdiction; however, the two streamers agreed to join Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on a call to discuss the situation further.

How did the fans react to the situation?

JiDion's recent experience witnessing s*xual activity during a stream on the site has only added to the concerns; however, many responses have pointed out that Kick is still in its beta phase and will require time to function properly.

Here are some of the relevant reactions to JiDion's tweet:

This is not the first instance of sexually explicit content being streamed on Kick. Adin Ross streamed a p*rnographic website during his broadcast a few weeks ago. While he took accountability for the situation, the platform did not suspend or punish him, leading to further concerns about its moderation policies.

This incident only adds to the growing concerns about Kick's ability to monitor and regulate content on its platform effectively. As the site continues to develop and grow, it will be crucial for the platform's moderators and streamers to work together to create a safe and responsible community for all users.

