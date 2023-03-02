Trainwreckstv hits back at HasanAbi, his fans, and his editor, calling them "disingenuous"

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently spoke out against fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" and his editor, as well as the wider community, for promoting what he deemed to be "disingenuous" about the latter.

Additionally, the Kick advisor called out HasanAbi's community for spreading "disinformation" related to the former's involvement in gambling activities. He also criticized the latter for not doing enough to control his editor, Ostonox, who has often portrayed Tyler in a negative light. He also urged Hasan to take responsibility for his fans' actions and to do a better job of managing their behavior.

Speaking with Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," and Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," who were present on the Discord call, Tyler said:

"I think he should do a better job controlling his community and his editor."

Trainwreckstv calls out HasanAbi and his community for spreading "disinformation"

Trainwreckstv has voiced concerns that HasanAbi's fans are not just spreading misinformation but disinformation in order to deliberately tarnish his reputation. He accused HasanAbi of hypocrisy, alleging that he preaches one thing but practices something else.

Here's what he had to say during Kai Cenat's stream:

"I think there's a hypocrisy in the politics, I think there's a hypocrisy between what he preaches versus what he does. I think his viewers make excuses that are completely f**king stupid for that. That is what it is and I just think some of the bullsh*t when it comes to coming at me, I think it's disingenuous."

(Timestamp: 09:17:38)

When asked if his community attacked him, Tyler said:

"Not directly in the way you're thinking, but for the whole gambling stuff, I think it was misrepresented."

He stated how his fanbase is "pumping" disinformation to malign Tyler. He stated:

"Here's my number one rule, if you're in the right, if you got the truth on your side, you won't need to twist the context of things. You just present it how it is. "

Trainwreckstv also expressed frustration with HasanAbi's community for selectively choosing clips that are taken out of context to make him look bad.

What fans made of the drama

The recent conflict between HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv, two of the biggest streamers in the community, has garnered a lot of attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved. Here are some of the reactions:

HasanAbi's editor, Ostonox, has also responded to the clip:

ostonox @ostonox "I think Hasan should do a better job controlling his editor"



You're right Train, he hates landlords so I'm worried he'll be mad when he hears how much real estate I own in your head "I think Hasan should do a better job controlling his editor"You're right Train, he hates landlords so I'm worried he'll be mad when he hears how much real estate I own in your head https://t.co/NHhimz441o

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

carter. @CarterForNow @ostonox wait till train finds out you also edit for like 10 other giant creators and have autonomy. @ostonox wait till train finds out you also edit for like 10 other giant creators and have autonomy.

Jimmy Carter’s peanut farm @philly4kk @ostonox I like how Hasan defends the other 3 guys in this video daily and they can’t even give a mild push back @ostonox I like how Hasan defends the other 3 guys in this video daily and they can’t even give a mild push back

Currently, Trainwreckstv serves as an advisor and non-exclusive streamer for Kick.com, a streaming platform backed by Stake. For further information on the platform, click here.

