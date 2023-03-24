Trainwreckstv claims he was more logical and coherent with his arguments during recent debate with HasanAbi

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" claimed during his recent Twitch stream that people perceived him as more logical in his arguments during the viral debate with "HasanAbi" Piker a couple of days ago, and any perception of him as a weaker speaker was due to his being "soft" in his approach.

The two streamers have been beefing over gambling and other topics for months, so fellow Twitch streamer xQc tried to intervene and facilitate a discussion between the two, thinking they could reach common ground. However, the debate got quite heated, with each accusing the other of various things.

"I sounded more logical and intellectual": Trainwreckstv claims people think he was better than HasanAbi during the recent viral debate

In Trainwreckstv's most recent stream on Twitch, he claimed that neutral viewers thought he was more logical than HasanAbi in the discussion, but his drawback was that he was being soft-spoken:

"Most people that aren't part of either community and kind of just watched it. It seems like their analysis of it was I sounded more logical, intellectual and my points were clear. I was just very soft..."

Of course, this assertion is up for debate as the whole discussion, mediated by xQc, took quite a long time, with HasanAbi arguing against Trainwreckstv about gambling streams, undermining the Turkey-Syria earthquake fund, and other things such as the definition of socialism and whether they were being consistent with their individual philosophies.

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail, where the above clip gained quite some traction, had a lot to say about Trainwreckstv's assertion that his points were more logical than his opponent. A few made fun of him while others pointed out that he was in an echo chamber, surrounded by people who were supporting him no matter what. A few even mocked him by writing "Fake News":

Redditors commenting on the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The debate itself was hours long and contained many memorable moments. While judging who was the better debater is a matter of perspective, Redditors of r/LivestreamFail clearly did not like Trainwreckstv's assertion about being more logical.

Among the many clashes that happened on stream, a few that stood out included HasanAbi staunchly calling him out for allowing Adin Ross to go scot-free after he streamed explicit adult content on Kick without any repercussions whatsoever.

Other incidents included arguments about Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, who has called Trainwreckstv out in the past on Twitter.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes