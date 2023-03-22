HasanAbi reveals turning down $500,000 poker sponsorship in aftermath of online feud with Trainwreckstv about gambling on stream

A day after the viral "debate" with Trainwreckstv, HasanAbi has revealed that he turned down $500,000 sponsorship money that was offered to him for playing poker on stream.

For those unaware of the Twitch drama from yesterday, xQc orchestrated an "intervention" between popular streamers "HasanAbi" Piker and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" in an effort to mend their relationship after their recent online beef about various issues, gambling being a primary point of contention.

While reviewing the discussion with Tyler and xQc from yesterday, Piker reiterated being consistent with his anti-gambling stance and announced that he turned down significant money for his principles:

"I didn't lie about that, by the way. I turned down half a million dollars to play poker on stream. Like, literally that morning."

"It's the last time I'll reveal the money...": While addressing Trainwreckstv drama, HasanAbi insinuates he regularly turns down big gambling sponsorships

For context, the two streamers in question have been going at each other over gambling on stream for quite a while. However, the major beef between the two started last September when certain big streamers, such as Pokimane, Mizkif, and HasanAbi, called out Twitch for not doing anything about unchecked gambling streams.

In response, Twitch severely restricted forms of gambling such as Slots and outright banned foreign online crypto casinos such as Stake, which was one of the biggest gambling sponsors on the platform.

Big streamers such as Roshtien, Trainwreckstv, and xQc, have all received highly lucrative deals worth millions of dollars by their own admission. But the ban forced them to either stop or move to platforms such as Kick, which is owned by Stake.

By bringing the two streamers to talk on the livestream, it was xQc's attempt at sorting out differences. However, nothing concrete seems to have come of it.

Today HasanAbi had to again reiterate his position on gambling streams and after announcing that he had recently turned down $500,000, he vowed to never disclose all the money offered to him for sponsorships:

"It's the first and last time that I'll ever bring that up as far as like, how much money comes in that I don't do. But that is just straight-up real! And I don't even have an issue with poker, I just don't know how to play poker and all of that sh*t."

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were quite happy to dunk on Trainwreckstv in the comments under HasanAbi's clip, making fun of social programs that he started in lieu of his gambling streams.

HasanAbi's content primarily focuses on social and political commentary with a healthy dose of reaction content in the mix. He currently has more than 2.5 million on the platform and recently won the Just Chatting streamer of the year accolade at the Streamer Awards.

