"He knows the dangers he has caused for others": Tectone calls HasanAbi "coward" for backing out of TwitchCon 2025

Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has commented on Hasan "HasanAbi's" decision not to attend TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, by writing that the political commentator "knows the dangers he has caused for others." For context, HasanAbi made headlines on September 29, 2025, when a 38-second video surfaced on social media platforms, including Reddit and X, in which he announced that he would not be attending the streamer convention.

While claiming that he made the decision "not because" he was worried about his own safety but because he was "worried about the safety of others," the Turkish-American personality said:

"'I miss the social Hasan era.' There is unfortunately an obvious setback there because of one, all the political incidents that have taken place, and two, how those political incidents have had some pretty significant consequences, and how much I can out in the real world and socialize with other people. As I said already, I'm not going to TwitchCon, not because I'm worried about my own safety, but I'm literally not going to TwitchCon because I'm worried about the safety of others."

Tectone took to X on the same day to respond to HasanAbi's statements, calling him "a coward" and "delusional." The former OTK (One True King) member added:

"Hasan and people like Hasan have been pushing violent rhetoric and supporting terrorist for years He knows the dangers he has caused for others He’s now too afraid to face the very beast he’s created He knows if he live streams there he’ll broadcast his own audience that will be there Exposing the exact type of viewers he’s creating Exposing the exact type of dangers he’d be bringing with him This is not a noble act This man is a coward This man is delusional And Twitch is a pathetic platform allowing this type of violent rhetoric to go on unpunished for years nearly a decade Pathetic"

"Thanks to many extreme political advocates (like Hasan Piker), it’s now more unsafe than ever to attend" - Tectone says people should "cancel" their TwitchCon 2025 plans

On September 29, 2025, Tectone shared an X post to tell people that they should "cancel" their TwitchCon 2025 San Diego plans.

While claiming that this year's convention has "the lowest attendance record for streamers," the gacha games content creator expressed his belief that attending TwitchCon 2025 is "not worth money or the risk."

He wrote:

"Cancel your twitch con plans. Save your money, it’s boring as f**k every year and this year has the lowest attendance record for streamers going there. Thanks to many extreme political advocates (like Hasan Piker) it’s now more unsafe than ever to attend, it is not worth the risk. If you already have flights to San Diego, go to the zoo, chill at an arcade, go fishing, ride a boat or explore the caves down there. It is not worth your money or the risk. Please stay safe everyone."

TwitchCon 2025 is set to take place from October 17 to October 19, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

