TwitchCon 2025 San Diego: Schedule and list of events

The hype surrounding TwitchCon 2025 continues to build up as the event is scheduled from October 17 to October 19, 2025. The convention will be held in San Diego and will feature some of Twitch's most renowned creators, including Cinna, Extra Emily, Emiru, Ludwig, and others. Apart from creator appearances, the three-day event features an extensive list of events.

The convention will showcase thirteen distinct events, each featuring a variety of activities. The events are as follows:

Community Panels Creator Camp Community Meetups Expo Floor GDQx Glitch Theater Interactive Workshops Loot Cave Meet & Greets Artist Alley Musical Performances Tabletop Twitch Rivals Arena

In addition, fans can also catch "Drag Showcase" hosted by American drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Apart from the typical meet and greets, panels, performances, and workshops, the events will host gaming-related activities like GDQx, where fans can "watch pros speedrun live, glitch through levels, and raise money for charity." Streamers will also compete with each other in Twitch Rivals Arena. Fans can also grab exclusive merchandise at the Artist Alley and Loot Cave events

These events encompass hundreds of activities taking place throughout the convention. Readers can refer to the complete San Diego schedule for detailed information on dates, times, and participating creators.

Dan Clancy addresses concerns of "safety and security" regarding TwitchCon 2025

From Pirate Software and Arky to Fuslie and LilyPichu, a series of prominent creators will be gracing TwitchCon 2025.

That being said, some, like Valkyrae and QTCinderella, decided to back out of the event, citing an unease about being on stage. Valkyrae spoke on Wine About It's (her collaborative podcast with QTCinderella) decision to cancel their live TwitchCon episode days after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk while on stage at Utah Valley University:

"Just so you guys know, QT and I are not going to TwitchCon anymore, we did back out. We are going to make it up for you guys because we did have an on-stage Wine About It in front of a live audience set.... I'm just really uncomfortable with the world right now. America is in a weird spot, weird things are happening and it's just... I don't feel safe. I'm just uncomfortable."

On September 24, 2025, Dan Clancy addressed such safety concerns and assured fans that the convention would be held in a protected environment:

"A question that has been coming up on social media... just in terms of safety and security at TwitchCon in light of recent events, so I want to be very clear we take security at our events extremely seriously... We have teams focused on this year-round, including keeping creators and community members safe..."

In other news, Asmongold said that he would never have attended TwitchCon "if he had been a woman," in response to the Twitch CEO’s handling of safety concerns raised by female streamers.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More