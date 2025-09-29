"I'm worried about the safety of others": HasanAbi explains why he's not attending TwitchCon 2025 San Diego

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:26 GMT
HasanAbi has announced he won't be attending TwitchCon 2025 San Diego (Image via @hasanthehun and @TwitchCon/X)

Political streamer Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has announced that he will not attend TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, saying that he is "worried about the safety of others." On September 28, 2025, a 38-second video from HasanAbi's recent Just Chatting livestream was posted on X.

In it, the 34-year-old responded to a live viewer who said they "miss the social Hasan era." In response, HasanAbi announced that he will not be attending the popular streamer convention and explained why.

He said:

"'I miss the social Hasan era.' There is unfortunately an obvious setback there because of one, all the political incidents that have taken place, and two, how those political incidents have had some pretty significant consequences, and how much I can out in the real world and socialize with other people. As I said already, I'm not going to TwitchCon, not because I'm worried about my own safety, but I'm literally not going to TwitchCon because I'm worried about the safety of others."
The Turkish-American personality added:

"I don't want to put them in the f**king crosshairs if some psycho freak decides, like, I'm going to go there. I'm very publicly not going to TwitchCon for that reason. So, make with that information... do with that information what you will. Right?"
Which other streamers have announced they won't be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego?

In addition to HasanAbi, Twitch and YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae" has announced that she won't be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego due to safety concerns.

On September 19, 2025, a minute-long video surfaced on X, in which the co-owner of 100 Thieves announced that she, along with Blaire "QTCinderella," would not be attending the streamer convention.

She explained:

"I think we're going to do something else where we do our first-ever Wine About It episode live on stream together. So, we'll figure something out. But I'm just really uncomfortable with the world right now. America is in a weird spot, weird things are happening, and it's just... I don't feel safe. I'm just uncomfortable. You know? It's just... yeah."
Zack "Asmongold" eventually commented on the streamers' decision not to attend TwitchCon via a post on X, writing that "if he was a woman, he would never go to" the annual event.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

