"Accidently end up shooting a bunch of other f**king people": HasanAbi says he's not going to TwitchCon due to Tectone's fans

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 01, 2025 05:08 GMT
HasanAbi says he's not going to TwitchCon due to Tectone's fans (Image via instagram.com/hasandpiker and x.com/Tectone)

Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has stated that he is not attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, due to John "Tectone's" fans. On September 30, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a one-minute-33-second video from HasanAbi's livestream. In it, the Turkish-American personality responded to Tectone's X post from September 29, 2025, in which the gacha games streamer expressed his belief that Hasan chose not to attend the convention because "he knows the dangers he has caused for others."

In response to Tectone's social media post, HasanAbi said:

"What do you mean, 'You created this beast'? It's ironic because this is quite literally a part of the reason why I think, like, some dumb f**k, who is a R*petone fan, is going to take matters into their own hands because they're like, 'Oh, I know Hasan's going to TwitchCon, I'm going to f**king make a name for myself,' and then accidently end up shooting a bunch of other f**king people that are attending TwitchCon. That's the reason why I'm not going."
Furthermore, the 34-year-old claimed to have made a public statement about not attending TwitchCon 2025 to "discourage psychos from attending" the event:

"This is literally the reason. Like, what kind of f**king statement is this? And it's such a crazy situation because I have to make a public statement about it, so that, you know, I discourage psychos from f**king attending. And meanwhile, I'm making a public statement about it, making it clear that it's not about even my own personal safety, but the safety of others because of people like Tectone. Okay? Because of this kind of sentiment that you hear all over the internet."
"I still don't wish any harm against you" - Tectone responds to HasanAbi's recent statements

Tectone took to X on September 30, 2025, to respond to HasanAbi's comments mentioned above. While writing that he "doesn't wish any harm against" Hasan, the former OTK (One True King) member accused him of "slandering, lying, badmouthing, and defaming him constantly."

Tectone added:

"Hasan I made an entire video to express how much I’m against anyone enacting violence on behalf of me just as a precautionary due to the political climate I even name dropped you specifically, because even though you slander lie badmouth and defame me f**king constantly I still don’t wish any harm against you nor do I wish anyone to do that to you or anyone like you You can’t even go live and say terrorism is bad Pathetic a** mf"
In other streamer news, Twitch content creator Denims recently garnered attention after saying that netizens who exclusively follow VTubers and Zack "Asmongold" have a "special type of mental derangement."

