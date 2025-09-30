Twitch streamer Denims says people who exclusively follow VTubers and Asmongold have "special type of mental derangement"

Twitch streamer Denims has garnered attention on social media for saying that people who exclusively follow VTubers and Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; have a &quot;special type of mental derangement.&quot; On September 29, 2025, X user @BestfriendKick shared a two-minute-34-second video from Denims' livestream, in which she interacted with one of her live viewers.In response to Twitch user &quot;TheNullWisp's&quot; comments that they were &quot;waiting for her to lose the lawsuit,&quot; which Ethan Klein is currently pursuing against her, Denims looked at which streamers the viewer followed on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.She said:&quot;So sad for you, man. Well, I hope, one day, I know you might think your life is over because you're 40 years old and you've never made a single friend in your life. But, you know, anyone can turn their life around. Anyone. Oh, sorry, not you. I changed my mind. Listen, I love VTubers, but you know it's a special type of mental derangement when it's someone that follows exclusively VTubers and also Asmongold. This is not a good sign. Followed Asmongold. Right? Following Rich Campbell. Okay. Then followed Asmongold's other account. Hyper fan. You know? And that wasn't enough, by the way. He's also following, where is it, Asmongold 24/7. He needs his Asmongold. Okay? He needs his mold.&quot;When Denims noticed that the Twitch user was also following Ririgaki, a French-speaking virtual streamer, she said:&quot;3D women suck. None of them ever have loved me in my life, so it's okay. One of these VTubers, they're the only things that can ever love me. G**n time. Oh, and he's following the N*zi g**ner-bait, obviously. This guy doesnt know when he's being pandered to, and he's like, 'G**n. G**n. G**n.' (The streamer notices Ririgaki) Oh, look! He's following the N*zi rat VTuber, too!&quot;The political content creator added:&quot;That's so sad for you, and it's really tough. That's really tough. That's a brutal life you lead, man. I hope, one day, you can find a friend. I don't think it's possible for you. I think it's too late for you, man. I think it's too late. I think it might be too late.&quot;&quot;WHAT IS HAPPENING&quot; - Ririgaki responds after Twitch streamer Denims calls her a &quot;N*zi rat VTuber&quot;On September 29, 2025, VTuber Ririgaki responded to Denims' comments about her via a post on X. She wrote:&quot;WHY I AM KNOW AS THE N*ZI RAT VTUBER WHAT IS HAPPENING&quot;ririgaki the rat 🐀🍻 @dumbfrenchratLINKWHY I AM KNOW AS THE N*ZI RAT VTUBER WHAT IS HAPPENINGIn other news, Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has called Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; a &quot;coward&quot; for backing out of TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.