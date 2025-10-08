HasanAbi responds to animal abuse allegations

Hasan Piker, also known as &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; has responded to allegations of animal abuse. For context, HasanAbi went viral on October 7, 2025, after a video from his Twitch stream surfaced on social media platforms, including Reddit and X, in which he appeared to reprimand his pet dog, Kaya. After instructing his dog to &quot;please just f**king go back&quot; and &quot;stop,&quot; the animal seemed to yelp before sitting down.The Twitch streamer's alleged actions elicited reactions from numerous prominent internet personalities, including Ethan Klein, who accused him of &quot;animal cruelty.&quot; The H3 Podcast host wrote the following in an Instagram Story:&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training.&quot;During a livestream on the same day (October 7, 2025), HasanAbi addressed the situation, claiming that his dog, Kaya, yelped because she &quot;clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.&quot;While describing his pet as the &quot;best-behaved and most spoiled dog on the planet,&quot; the Turkish-American content creator said:&quot;'It started on the H3 and then LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), it's the classic pipeline.' I'm going to f**king die, dude. Yes, I'm incredibly abusive to, not only the best-trained, but also the best-behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet. 'It's from when Kaya yelped.' Yes, she yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.&quot;Hasan claims Kaya clipped herself on something while getting off the bed. Kaya was nowhere near something that she could clip herself on. byu/DownToTheWire0 inLivestreamFailHasanAbi says his &quot;crazy haters&quot; are alleging that he &quot;abused&quot; his dog by using a shock collarDuring the same livestream, HasanAbi expressed his belief that his &quot;crazy haters&quot; were the ones making allegations that he &quot;abused&quot; his dog by using a shock collar. While claiming to have given Kaya the &quot;place command&quot; in the viral video in which she was heard yelping, the 34-year-old said:&quot;It's going viral that they're claiming that the most well-trained and the most spoiled, best kept after dog on the planet, is actually being abused by me, apparently. Because I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. 'These shouters don't know she broke the other beds.' Yeah. She'd broken the previous bed.&quot;HasanAbi continued:&quot;I suspect it's coming from, you know, the crazy haters. 'They said you shocked her with a button.' Yeah, in my evil villain lair. Good thing I didn't hit the f**king trapdoor button instead on accident. 'She yelped.' No! She went... when she was getting off the bed. I assume she, like, either stepped funny or clipped her f**king foot on something. I don't know.&quot;HasanAbi made headlines on October 1, 2025, when he stated that he would not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, due to streamer John &quot;Tectone's&quot; fanbase.