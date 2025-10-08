  • home icon
HasanAbi responds to animal abuse allegations

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 08, 2025 04:38 GMT
HasanAbi responds to &quot;animal cruelty&quot; allegations
HasanAbi responds to "animal cruelty" allegations (Image via instagram.com/hasandpiker)

Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has responded to allegations of animal abuse. For context, HasanAbi went viral on October 7, 2025, after a video from his Twitch stream surfaced on social media platforms, including Reddit and X, in which he appeared to reprimand his pet dog, Kaya.

After instructing his dog to "please just f**king go back" and "stop," the animal seemed to yelp before sitting down.

The Twitch streamer's alleged actions elicited reactions from numerous prominent internet personalities, including Ethan Klein, who accused him of "animal cruelty." The H3 Podcast host wrote the following in an Instagram Story:

"Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training."
During a livestream on the same day (October 7, 2025), HasanAbi addressed the situation, claiming that his dog, Kaya, yelped because she "clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed."

While describing his pet as the "best-behaved and most spoiled dog on the planet," the Turkish-American content creator said:

"'It started on the H3 and then LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), it's the classic pipeline.' I'm going to f**king die, dude. Yes, I'm incredibly abusive to, not only the best-trained, but also the best-behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet. 'It's from when Kaya yelped.' Yes, she yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed."
HasanAbi says his "crazy haters" are alleging that he "abused" his dog by using a shock collar

During the same livestream, HasanAbi expressed his belief that his "crazy haters" were the ones making allegations that he "abused" his dog by using a shock collar. While claiming to have given Kaya the "place command" in the viral video in which she was heard yelping, the 34-year-old said:

"It's going viral that they're claiming that the most well-trained and the most spoiled, best kept after dog on the planet, is actually being abused by me, apparently. Because I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. 'These shouters don't know she broke the other beds.' Yeah. She'd broken the previous bed."
HasanAbi continued:

"I suspect it's coming from, you know, the crazy haters. 'They said you shocked her with a button.' Yeah, in my evil villain lair. Good thing I didn't hit the f**king trapdoor button instead on accident. 'She yelped.' No! She went... when she was getting off the bed. I assume she, like, either stepped funny or clipped her f**king foot on something. I don't know."
HasanAbi made headlines on October 1, 2025, when he stated that he would not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California, due to streamer John "Tectone's" fanbase.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
