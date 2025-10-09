  • home icon
  "It has the capacity to vibrate": HasanAbi shows the collar his dog wears amid animal abuse allegations

"It has the capacity to vibrate": HasanAbi shows the collar his dog wears amid animal abuse allegations

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:48 GMT
HasanAbi shows the collar his dog wears (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Amid the recent allegations of animal abuse, political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has showcased the type of collar his dog, Kaya, wears. For those unaware, HasanAbi made headlines on October 8, 2025, when a video went viral in which he was seen reprimanding his pet dog. At one point, Kaya appeared to yelp before returning to her bed.

The situation resulted in content creators like Felix "xQc" believing that HasanAbi made his dog wear a shock collar. Furthermore, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein accused the political commentator of "animal cruelty."

During a livestream on October 8, 2025, HasanAbi showed the type of collar Kaya wears, saying that it has the "capacity to vibrate." He elaborated:

"This is the one that people are talking about. Okay? This is the one. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it. Are you happy? That's it. Good? There's the AirTag. There's the f**king vibrator. It also uses... it also has a flashlight component to it at nighttime, and it also has a tracker on it when she gets lost. If she were to actually get f**king lost... you are able to... it emits a sound. Okay?"
also-read-trending Trending

The Turkish-American personality then demonstrated what the flashlight and vibration functionality of the dog collar looked like:

"There are days where Kaya doesn't wear a collar. There are days where she wears a different collar. Okay? This in on itself, doesn't actually work in the way you think it does. Okay? Here, this is the flashlight, okay? And this is when it vibrates."
Tectone accuses HasanAbi of "lying" and "manipulation" in response to him showing the type of collar his dog, Kaya, wears

Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has commented on HasanAbi showing the type of collar his dog, Kaya, wears. While accusing the 34-year-old of "lying" and "manipulating" people, the former OTK (One True King) member wrote:

"I found your collar, looks like the electric prongs are removable on your collar there. This is the reason you didn’t show the collar yesterday. This issue has left your algorithm :) We aren’t your audience, we aren’t stupid. You are a disgusting lying manipulative piece of s**t Video proof: you removed the prongs then used black electrical tape to cover the holes where the prongs go. Hasan, your dog deserves better."
In other streamer news, Twitch content creator Fandy went viral on October 8, 2025, when she gave birth to her child, Luna, live on stream.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

