Who is Fandy? Twitch streamer goes viral for giving birth live on stream

Twitch streamer and content creator Fandy recently went viral for giving birth on her broadcast. The scene was set during a stream on October 7, 2025, titled Water Broke, Baby Time, where she lay in a tub filled with water, accompanied by friends and family as the baby came out nearly eight hours into the broadcast. The stream peaked at 30,000 concurrent live viewers and generated 5,000 new followers.

Fandy mainly streams World of Warcraft (WoW), but also plays and streams other games and IRL (in real life) content. She is also an active part of streamer SodaPoppin's WoW guild named OnlyFangs, which started in 2023. When SodaPoppin found out about her pregnancy in April 2025, he reacted by saying:

"Fandy is pregnant? Wow. Is this a bait... Okay! (Reading chat) 'Congrats, who is the father?' (Laughs)."

On Twitch, she has nearly 5,500 hours played on WoW. Her most recent stream playing the game aired on October 2, 2025. As of this writing, she has over 370,000 followers on Twitch and over 90,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The clip of her pregnancy announcement quickly rose through the ranks and soon became her second most viewed clip on her Twitch channel, with over 188,000 views. In early September 2025, she hosted a baby shower, which featured other streamers like Mizkif, Morgpie, and more.

A closer look at Fandy giving birth on stream

[Timestamp 7:47:00]

On October 7, Fandy went live after her water broke. Then, a tub was set in place, and medical attention arrived. The streamer went in, grunting as she heaved for the baby to come out.

About one hour before the broadcast ended, she exclaimed, giving one final push. Soon after, a baby was visible in frame. The streamer's husband, Brian, addressed the chatbox, saying:

"She's here guys!.. That's a plus-one baby, boys."

FaZe Clan's Jasontheween also showed love, sending a flurry of gifted subscribers in the streamer's chat. Speaking of the chat, at this point, the messages were supportive, featuring a series of "BabyRages" and hearts.

As the chat got a clearer view of the baby, Brian said:

"There she is, guys! It's Luna."

Mizkif also chimed in, sending a message that read:

"Oh my God... That's my goddaughter."

Reports also indicate that Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy, offered a congratulatory message that read:

"Fandy, best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey."

