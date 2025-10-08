  • home icon
Sakura announces she and Jasontheween are dating

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 08, 2025
Sakura announces she and Jasontheween are dating
Sakura announces she and Jasontheween are dating (Image via @sakurashymk and @jasontheween/X)

Twitch streamer Sakura Shymko has officially announced that she and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" are dating. On October 7, 2025, videos from Sakura's Just Chatting Twitch livestream surfaced on X, in which she opened up about her relationship with Jasontheween.

In a 28-second video posted by X user @BakiJrx, Sakura said:

"...Before I end the stream, basically... why am I making this so bad? It's literally not that bad. It's not a big deal. It's like a normal thing. Jason and I are dating. Why am I getting so sick? I'm, like, actually started to shake. I need to talk to you guys about this. I feel sick! Why am I getting so nervous?"
Jasontheween also addressed the community during his IRL livestream with fellow FaZe Clan members, pleading with the online community to respect his relationship with Sakura.

He added:

"Moving forward, you know, I'm not going to be farming, bro. It's a real-life relationship. We're back together. Yeah, so please respect our relationship. Please respect our relationship. I'm not going to be f**king farming straight from here. Okay? So, don't look forward to that because that's not going to happen. It's a real-life relationship. I appreciate all the love, all the support. Please don't be weird towards her or me. Respect me and respect her."
"We don't want to be seen as one entity" - Sakura speaks out about her relationship with Jasontheween

Another video from Sakura's livestream was posted on X, in which she spoke up about her relationship with Jasontheween. While claiming that she and the FaZe Clan member "don't want to be seen as one entity," the 20-year-old said:

"Now that it's like actually like a real situation, it's like, I don't want to be bunched with him, and I know that I can speak for him as well, that he doesn't want to be bunched together. We don't want to be seen as one entity because I feel like we both worked really hard to be our own people. So, that was like a big thing."
Sakura also explained why she and Jasontheween decided to make their relationship public:

"The reason why, like, we decided it was a better idea to just like... be honest about it was just because, through people farming when we wanted it offline, I felt like also left a lot of room for people to assume a lot. You know? And it's just like... and also people just started digging kind of. Like, I know you guys are just curious. So, people get more curious. They're like digging into it, and picking out things that aren't happening."
Jasontheween made headlines on October 3, 2025, when a video surfaced in which he described himself as a "matchmaker" while reacting to Twitch streamer Ray's Instagram Story with a woman.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

