"That's his girl": Jasontheween comments on Ray's Instagram post with a woman

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; has commented on fellow content creator Ray, also known as &quot;rayasianboy's,&quot; recent Instagram post. For context, on October 2, 2025, Ray shared an Instagram Story, which featured a photo of himself with a woman, accompanied by a small heart emoji in the center.The social media post went viral, prompting fans on X, Reddit, and TikTok to speculate that the Taiwanese native is now in a relationship.Twitch streamer's Instagram Story from October 2, 2025 (Image via instagram.com/stories/rayasianboy_)On the same day, Jasontheween shared his thoughts on the situation by playing a video on his livestream from his old e-dating show, during which Ray supposedly interacted with the woman who was seemingly seen in his Instagram Story mentioned above.Describing himself as the &quot;matchmaker,&quot; the FaZe Clan member stated that Kai Cenat's friend &quot;hard launched&quot; himself on Instagram. He added:&quot;Yo, bro, tell me I'm not a f**king matchmaker, cupid, hero. I'm all the above, bro. Listen, I'm a matchmaker, bro. I did that s**t. Ray, I'm happy for you, bro. 'He was 17.' No, he wasn't, bro. No, he wasn't. He was of age. All right? Listen, that's his girl, bro. He a grown a** man. Okay? He a grown a** man. Congratulations! I seen he hard launched, bro! I seen he hard launched on Instagram. Good f**king s**t, Ray. I'm happy for you, bro.&quot;Twitch streamer Tota MC claimed Ray &quot;has a girlfriend&quot;On the same day (October 2, 2025), a 34-second video of Brazilian Twitch streamer Tota MC's collaboration with RaKai, also known as &quot;2xRaKai,&quot; surfaced on X, in which he claimed Ray &quot;has a girlfriend.&quot;When RaKai stated that he was unaware of the 19-year-old's whereabouts, Tota MC replied:&quot;(RaKai says, 'I know, chat, I don't know where Ray at. Where is Ray?!') He has a girlfriend. Ray, he has a girlfriend.&quot;In response, RaKai seemed to shush Tota MC and insisted that the streamer was &quot;joking&quot;:&quot;Girlfriend? Shh! Chill. Chill. Chill. Chill. Tota, you bugging! Tota, you bugging. Nah. No, chat, he was joking. Chat, he was joking. Chat, he was joking. Joking. Joking.&quot;Ray made headlines on September 24, 2025, when he announced his clothing brand, Ruei.