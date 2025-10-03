  • home icon
  • "That's his girl": Jasontheween comments on Ray's Instagram post with a woman

"That's his girl": Jasontheween comments on Ray's Instagram post with a woman

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:02 GMT
&quot;That
Jasontheween comments on Ray's Instagram post with a woman (Image via @rayasianboy_/Instagram and @jasontheween/X)

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" has commented on fellow content creator Ray, also known as "rayasianboy's," recent Instagram post. For context, on October 2, 2025, Ray shared an Instagram Story, which featured a photo of himself with a woman, accompanied by a small heart emoji in the center.

The social media post went viral, prompting fans on X, Reddit, and TikTok to speculate that the Taiwanese native is now in a relationship.

Twitch streamer's Instagram Story from October 2, 2025 (Image via instagram.com/stories/rayasianboy_)
Twitch streamer's Instagram Story from October 2, 2025 (Image via instagram.com/stories/rayasianboy_)

On the same day, Jasontheween shared his thoughts on the situation by playing a video on his livestream from his old e-dating show, during which Ray supposedly interacted with the woman who was seemingly seen in his Instagram Story mentioned above.

Describing himself as the "matchmaker," the FaZe Clan member stated that Kai Cenat's friend "hard launched" himself on Instagram. He added:

"Yo, bro, tell me I'm not a f**king matchmaker, cupid, hero. I'm all the above, bro. Listen, I'm a matchmaker, bro. I did that s**t. Ray, I'm happy for you, bro. 'He was 17.' No, he wasn't, bro. No, he wasn't. He was of age. All right? Listen, that's his girl, bro. He a grown a** man. Okay? He a grown a** man. Congratulations! I seen he hard launched, bro! I seen he hard launched on Instagram. Good f**king s**t, Ray. I'm happy for you, bro."
Twitch streamer Tota MC claimed Ray "has a girlfriend"

On the same day (October 2, 2025), a 34-second video of Brazilian Twitch streamer Tota MC's collaboration with RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai," surfaced on X, in which he claimed Ray "has a girlfriend."

When RaKai stated that he was unaware of the 19-year-old's whereabouts, Tota MC replied:

"(RaKai says, 'I know, chat, I don't know where Ray at. Where is Ray?!') He has a girlfriend. Ray, he has a girlfriend."
In response, RaKai seemed to shush Tota MC and insisted that the streamer was "joking":

"Girlfriend? Shh! Chill. Chill. Chill. Chill. Tota, you bugging! Tota, you bugging. Nah. No, chat, he was joking. Chat, he was joking. Chat, he was joking. Joking. Joking."

Ray made headlines on September 24, 2025, when he announced his clothing brand, Ruei.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

