Tectone claims Rich Campbell might return to streaming after supposedly winning his court cases, Asmongold chimes in

Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has claimed that Rich Campbell might return to content creation and livestreaming after he supposedly won &quot;almost all&quot; his court cases, three years after allegations of sexual assault were made against him.During a recent Just Chatting broadcast, Tectone shared details about an incident from seven or eight months ago, when he learned that Rich Campbell had won his court cases. The gacha games streamer claimed to have heard that the former OTK (One True King) member had &quot;won almost all of his&quot; legal battles and could potentially return to the internet after a several-year absence.Tectone said:&quot;Seven months ago, eight months ago, maybe? I hear he's winning his cases. Couple of days ago, I heard he won, like, almost all of his cases. I heard he hasn't lost a single one. And I heard there might even be a chance that Rich might be coming back. So, dude, that would be f**king insane! Like, dog, I'll be real, man, like, can y'all imagine if Rich got f**ked over that hard, when he didn't do s**t?&quot;The recently banned Twitch personality insisted that he was reiterating claims that he had heard about the situation involving Rich Campbell:&quot;I mean, once again, I don't know. I can only tell you guys what I've heard. Right? That's all I am. And, once again, I still have not heard from Rich in like f**king three, four years. I don't know how long it has been. But that's just what I heard. You know?&quot;Asmongold says he can't discuss the situation about Rich Campbell due to legal reasons, refuses to watch Tectone's videoOn August 27, 2025, Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; discovered X user @Awk20000's aforementioned X post, which featured Tectone's claims about Rich Campbell. Right off the bat, Asmongold refused to watch the video and comment on the matter because of legal reasons.While giving a &quot;really boring answer&quot; to his live viewers, the Austin, Texas-based streamer said:&quot;Let's see, what is this here? Oh, god! Rich Campbell on the court case... I would love to watch this clip, but I hate to tell you guys, I'm going to give you a really boring answer - for legal purposes, I can't. So, I'll scroll...&quot;This is not the first time Tectone has mentioned Campbell on his livestream. On August 3, 2025, he expressed his belief that the former esports personality &quot;didn't do the s**t he was accused of.&quot;