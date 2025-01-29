"He's not a f**king pedophile": Adin Ross gives his take on DJ Akademiks' alleged grooming scandal

Kick streamer Adin Ross has commented on the recent controversy surrounding popular podcaster Livingston "DJ Akademiks." For context, DJ Akademiks made headlines on January 24, 2025, when videos of his interaction with Twitch streamer NourGxd surfaced on social media. In one of the clips, the Jamaican-American personality made questionable remarks towards NourGxd, who is 15 years old.

Here's what Livingston said in one of the videos:

"Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you? (Nour responds, 'No!') Why not? Yo, suppose he's like your bro, 'Listen, you always wanted me to be next to you, now I can be inside of you.' (Nour responds, 'Yo, I'm not gay.')"

Trending

Expand Tweet

On January 28, 2025, DJ Akademiks was permanently banned from Twitch. On the same day, Adin Ross shared his thoughts on the situation, saying the podcaster's statements were "super weird":

"I just think it was a really weird situation. At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile. Like, it's just, like, bro... like, come on, bro! You guys pick and choose of who you guys like (and) allow certain s**t to be said, too. Like, I swear to god, y'all do. That's the problem!"

Furthermore, Ross stated that the online community should be "consistent" in how they "treat" internet personalities, claiming that his friends have said "way worse" things than DJ Akademiks:

"You all have to be consistent on the treatment you give people, if that makes sense. Like, my friends have said way worse s**t to... bro, one of my friends used to play Fortnite with a 15/16-year-old every stream, milk f**king weird s**t. That's what I'm trying to say - y'all pick and choose who y'all, like, does that make sense what I'm trying to say? Don't pick and choose, be consistent..."

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks plans to continue multi-streaming on different platforms after getting banned from Twitch

DJ Akademiks has addressed the community after getting banned from Twitch. While claiming he would work with the Amazon-owned platform to make things "right," the content creator stated he planned to broadcast simultaneously on multiple platforms.

He said:

"We have always multi-streamed, we will continue to multi-stream. Whether it's on Rumble, we of course still stream on Meta and of course, we still stream on YouTube. Which, honestly, 80% of our viewership came from YouTube anyway. That will continue."

Additionally, DJ Akademiks claimed that Stake (a gambling platform) and Happy Dad Seltzer had not revoked their sponsorships in response to the alleged grooming scandal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback