When did Eric Wein go missing? Everything to know as investigators identify human remains found outside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home

The human remains found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion have been identified. On May 14, 2025, human remains washed ashore in Westerly, Rhode Island. The South Kingstown Police Department issued a press release last week, stating that the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiners has identified the man as Eric Wein.

Eric Wein was from Massachusetts. The 31-year-old was reported missing on April 18, 2025, and his vehicle was found on Ocean Avenue in South Kingstown on April 10, 2025.

Although the police department did not reveal Eric Wein's cause of death, they found that there was no foul play, and the case has been closed.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the authorities stated in the press release.

What did a local say about the human remains found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home?

Eric Wein (Image via Facebook/@Eric Wein)

On May 14, 2025, police officers were called to Everett Avenue in the Watch Hill neighborhood. They found a human leg on the shore, 0.3 miles away from Taylor Swift's house.

Taylor Day, a local who was driving by when officers arrived at the scene, told NBC10 that the incident was alarming as it was an "out of the ordinary" thing to happen in Westerly. Day stated that she found it "suspicious" and refused to believe there was no foul play in Eric Wein's death.

"I saw three police cars—one undercover—two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me. It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly... I think finding a leg is very suspicious," Taylor Day stated.

Taylor Day shared that the remains were found near Taylor Swift's home and the Ocean House, a waterfront hotel in Rhode Island. The Westerly local stated that she didn't expect such a thing to happen in the Watch Hill neighborhood.

Day also speculated on the serial killer rumors. According to The New York Post's June 7, 2025, report, multiple dead bodies and remains have been found in multiple New England states.

The last body found was identified as Adriana Suazo. A passerby found the 21-year-old's dead body on June 1 in the woods of Milton, a Massachusetts suburb.

"My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around. I'm more aware of my surroundings. I don't go [to] places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant," Taylor Day stated.

Taylor Swift's representatives have not released a statement on Eric Wein's remains being found. According to Page Six's August 26, 2024, report, the Rhode Island vacation home was bought by the singer in 2013. She reportedly bought it for $17.75 million.

Taylor Swift wrote the song, The Last Great American Dynasty, about the estate and its former owner, oil heiress Rebekah Harkness. The song was released in her 2020 album, Folklore.

