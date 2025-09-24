When did Kanye West call Cardi B an industry plant? Rapper responds to rumors that she was given a platform to “take over somebody's career”

Cardi B has recently slammed rumors that she was an industry "plant", which was shared by the likes of Kanye West, aka Ye. She said that she was "destined" to achieve all that she's done so far on her own terms.

Over the years, rumors have circulated claiming Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is an industry plant. Kanye West said it in 2018 in a leaked footage from an unreleased documentary. The Runaway singer said (h/t Complex):

"Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don't write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, 'f*ck them and get some money.' She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn't know what to do, and she has no idea what the f*ck is going on. She thinks it's just a blessing from the universe. It ain't no blessing from the universe."

Cardi has been subject to these rumors ever since winning her first Grammy award in 2018. In a preview of her upcoming interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, shared exclusively to Complex, the singer opens up about these rumors.

“People have made this whole story that I came in the industry to, like, take over somebody's career,” she said. “But it's like, I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do—that's all things."

"Sometimes people just don't get along with each other and if they don't get along with each other … it's no more, like, ‘Oh, but I think that they don't get along with each other because somebody from the higher ups wanted to make and destroy’ and this and that. No, this [is] what I was destined for,” she added.

Cardi B also asserted:

“I was destined to become this, no matter who signed me, no matter what I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper no matter what because this is what I invested my time with, invested my own money with."

She added that she was investing her own money even before she was signed by a label, and the rumors come from people not getting along with each other.

Cardi B dismisses claims that she didn't write her songs on Am I the Drama?

Cardi's new album Am I the Drama? was released on September 19, and it contains multiple diss tracks. The lyrics across the album have garnered great praise. On his podcast, Joe Budden recently said about these songs:

"Whoever is writing these lines, he is smoking this sh*t."

Cardi reacted to this clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in a now-deleted post, as caught by Complex:

"Whoever wrote it? Nah that's CARDI.. this is my process... I'm a natural roaster and you already know I'm quick with the mouth so I'll be coming up with lines and I'll record myself then lay it later.."

Cardi dissed BIA on her track, Pretty and Petty, and JT on Magnet.

