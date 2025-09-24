Stefon Diggs' pregnant girlfriend, Cardi B, opened up about her messy divorce drama with her estranged husband, Offset. The American rapper filed for divorce from Offset last year, but it's not finalized yet. Meanwhile, last week, she announced her pregnancy with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

During an X Spaces livestream on Monday, Cardi B talked about her personal life and explained why her divorce from Offset hasn't yet been finalized. She reportedly said that her estranged husband, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, demanded that she pay his taxes.

"The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s---. I’m not gonna stop living my life," Cardi B said (via People magazine).

".... On a contract, I'm practically still married, because somebody [wants to] hold me hostage if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it," she added.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017. They dated for a while before getting married. The couple has been blessed with three kids, daughters Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle, and a son, Wave Set.

They had filed for divorce in 2020 but rekindled their romance, only to split again last year.

Cardi B opens up about Stefon Diggs' paternity drama amid pregnancy announcement

Amidst her divorce drama, Cardi B also opened up about her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, who has signed a three-year $63.5 million contract with the Patriots, and his paternity test drama.

Earlier this month, a day after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced her pregnancy with Diggs, news surfaced that the New England Patriots star welcomed a baby girl in April with model Aileen Lopera. According to People magazine, Lopera filed a case against the NFL star in December 2024 while she was pregnant with the child.

In her Instagram Live on Monday, Stefon Diggs's girlfriend, Cardi B, opened up about the drama. She referenced Shirley Brown's “Woman to Woman” song in the live stream and said (via People magazine):

“Hello, Barbara, this is Shirley. That’s your baby daddy, bitch? That’s my baby daddy, too. Well, what now? I don’t f------ know. We’ll figure it out, bitch.”

Stefon Diggs reportedly responded to Lopera's claim by requesting a paternity test of the baby and asking for joint legal custody of the child if he's confirmed to be the father.

Diggs had welcomed a daughter in 2016 and is now expecting another baby with Cardi B.

