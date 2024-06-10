When was ‘One-trick Pony’ released? Drake’s latest post stirs fan speculations at the possible movie reference aimed at Kendrick Lamar

On June 9, Canadian rapper Drake took to his Instagram and posted a series of pictures of himself and his son Adonis, seemingly from the latter’s soccer game. He was seen donning a white t-shirt, khaki-colored baggy trousers, a long-sleeve white shirt tied around his neck, and his signature Rolex watch, custom-made ring, cornrows, and a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, he wrote:

“Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies.”

In the wake of this post, fans of his long-time rival Kendrick Lamar began speculating that the caption was an indirect dig at K-Dot as part of their ongoing feud.

For those unaware, the phrase “one-trick pony” means a person who has only a singular area of expertise or someone who succeeds only once, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Trending

Others pointed out that Drake’s caption was a reference to the 1980 movie One-Trick Pony directed by Robert M. Young. The comedy-drama revolved around a once-renowned folk-rock musician named Jonah (played by Paul Simon) who tried to beat all odds, including dealing with an indifferent record executive and a “talentless” producer, to release a brand-new album while also struggling to save his marriage.

Regardless, here are some of the reactions from X in support of the So Far Gone hitmaker.

“Drake = posts ≥ diss tracks,” a person wrote.

“That’s dope if it was intentional,” one person wrote.

“He always one step ahead,” a netizen wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some people called him out for unnecessarily dragging the feud on social media rather than focusing on his music.

“A 37 y/o man sneak dissing on IG like he a high schooler. Lmk when he grows up,” another individual wrote.

“Bro he lost. Give it up Jared,” one individual wrote.

“He better ‘keep it Canadian’ on th’ ‘Gram where he’s safe. We all know ‘he don’t wanna rap against Kendrick no more - !’ (Stop.),” a person wrote.

“Keep crying on IG and not on record, you know better Drake,” another person wrote.

Drake removed all his Kendrick Lamar disses from Instagram

Drake’s latest “one-trick pony” post comes a few days after he scrubbed his Instagram clean of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks on June 5.

Earlier his account @champagnepapi had four recent disses including The Heart Part 6, Taylor Made Freestyle, Push Ups, and Family Matters, all of which are now deleted from the platform. Likewise, the parody track Buried Alive was also removed.

In the wake of this, fans of Kendrick Lamar speculated that Drake admitted defeat in his ongoing beef with K-Dot, but his recent post may suggest otherwise.

Not only that, but over the weekend, Drake also posted a series of photos of himself with a cryptic caption that read, “The only yes man around me is my Rolex dealer.”

Around the same time, Kendrick too emerged on the platform and announced his upcoming pop-up show Ken & Friends scheduled to take place at The Forum in Los Angeles on June 19 in collaboration with pgLang and Free Lunch.

Notably, the diss exchange between the duo came to a halt in May after two months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback