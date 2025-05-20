When did Salt-N-Pepa file for termination of their UMG contract? Hip-hop group accuses the company of holding their catalog ‘hostage’ in new lawsuit

Hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in New York federal court on Monday, May 19. In the suit, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James claimed that the company is refusing to honor their legal right to reclaim their music catalog under the U.S. Copyright Act.

For the unversed, the U.S. Copyright Act allows artists to legally gain control of their music after 35 years of signing a contract. According to People's report on May 19, 2025, the hip-hop duo filed for contract termination in 2022.

However, after they informed UMG of their decision, the company allegedly removed their multiple hit songs, including Push It, Shoop, Let's Talk About S*x, and more, from streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The label reportedly continued to claim ownership of the duo's music catalog.

As per People, Salt-N-Pepa's legal team stated:

"As they prepare to make history as only the second female hip-hop act ever inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Salt-N-Pepa are also fighting to reclaim rightful ownership of their iconic, barrier-breaking music. UMG has pulled their songs from all major platforms in the U.S., punishing them for asserting those rights..."

Furthermore, as per Rolling Stone on Monday, the lawsuit reads:

"UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiffs’ rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiffs’ music catalogue and depriving their fans of access to their work."

Salt-N-Pepa discuss their career and music impact

Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James performing at the 65th Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

In an exclusive interview with People in August 2023, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James discussed their music career. The hip-hop duo stated that back in the 1980s, rap was only played on the radio for one hour every Saturday.

James recalled the first time their music was played on the radio; on that day, they were driving around Queens, and when they heard their song playing, Denton "jumped" out of the car. The two were celebrating on the road, as the people at a nearby liquor store wondered what was happening.

"I don't even think we was thinking about it at the moment. Maybe thinking they probably won't even play it. And then we heard it. Pep jumped out the car," James said.

Denton further added:

"'Put that thing in park.' I said, 'Ah! We on the radio!' I couldn't believe it. I jumped around. I jumped on top of the hood. There was a liquor store there, they was like, 'What's going on?' I was like, 'We on the radio!'"

Salt-N-Pepa then shared how they often see fans of different ages at their live shows. Calling their journey a "blessing," James expressed that it surprises the duo how various generations of people enjoy their songs.

"When we do shows and we see '90s babies, '80s babies, millennials, Gen Z, knowing our songs, it's just like, 'What are you guys doing here?' They're there with the grandma, the mom, and the daughter. Three generations we get sometimes. So, it's a blessing," James stated.

When Salt-N-Pepa were asked about female rappers that came after them, James named Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and Lil Kim as rappers they appreciated.

"There was such a variety, right. Like Salt-N-Pepa bought fun, fashion and femininity, and Latifah was the queen and Missy was the innovator. Lauryn Hill was the consciousness. Lil Kim bought the freedom of being sexy, it was just such a great variety. So to see those ladies pay homage to us was for me just amazing to watch," Cheryl "Salt" James said.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group (UMG) has not released a statement regarding Salt-N-Pepa's lawsuit at the time of writing.

