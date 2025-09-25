When was Tekashi 6ix9ine attacked? Rapper claims he will be getting revenge on the men who assaulted him 

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed that he will get his revenge against the men who assaulted him in 2023. He said he will get back even if it ends up getting him life imprisonment. Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked in an LA Fitness gym in South Florida in March 2023. He was beaten by around four men back then in the sauna of the gym and sustained cuts and bruises. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told NBC News at the time:&quot;He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back). Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.&quot;Now, during a livestream, as shared by Daily Loud on September 24, 6ix9ine has asserted that he will get his revenge. He said that he will get back at the perpetrators even if it leads to him facing life imprisonment.Also Read: “Didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat”- 6ix9ine reacts to Young Thug’s new leaked track ‘Closing Arguments’ More about the attack on Tekashi 6ix9ine as he sued LA Fitness in January 20252018 Made In America - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)As per Billboard, Tekashi 6ix9ine filed a lawsuit against LA Fitness on January 15 this year in Florida regarding the attack on him in 2023. The lawsuit claimed that the gym allegedly didn't take reasonable security measures. Hence, it demanded $1 million in damages as the rapper was allegedly hospitalized.6ix9ine's attorneys stated in the lawsuit:“As a direct and proximate result of the negligence … Hernandez was brutally beaten, assaulted and robbed, suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering.”“Defendant … knew or should have known that LA Fitness was located in an area where crime statistics, including violent crime, had increased substantially in recent years. Defendant had a duty to adopt and implement reasonable security measures commensurate with all attendant circumstances, including the prevalence of criminal activity,” they added.In the lawsuit, the rapper also stated that the attackers were part of the Latin Kings criminal gang. The police had arrested Rafael Medina Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado for the attack. The charges against Maldonado were eventually dropped, while the other two signed plea deals and received probation.Tekashi 6ix9ine recently claimed many rappers allegedly slept with Bhad Bhabie when she was a minorIn other news, the rapper recently took digs at Trippie Redd and made a big claim regarding Bhad Bhabie. He said that many rappers allegedly slept with an underage Bhabie. During an interview on Vlad TV, released on September 20, 6ix9ine said:“Look everybody f*cked… Listen, apart from Trippie Redd, ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’, All these rappers f*cked Bhad Bhabie while she was underage.”“But you know what, no, we like them, they can f*ck kids. They can f*ck kids, just don’t say nothing.”He also spoke about a viral image from the past that showed Bhabie and Redd together, asserting that it verifies his claim. Neither of the two rappers has responded to 6ix9ine's claims so far.Also Read: How old was Bhad Bhabie when she went viral? Tekashi 6ix9ine alleges multiple rappers slept with the star when she was underage