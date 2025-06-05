When will Corona Capital 2025 take place? Chappell Roan, Linkin Park, and Foo Fighters set to headline the music festival 

The Corona Capital, one of Latin America’s biggest music events, is returning with a massive lineup. The Festival will take place from November 14, 2025, to November 16, 2025, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

In honor of its 15-year milestone, the festival invites an impressive gathering of artists from all over the world. With popular artists like Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Chappell Roan, and Pink Panthers, this year’s lineup makes it clear why Corona Capital is a notable name in music in Mexico and Latin America.

The American band Foo Fighters, fronted by Dave Grohl, will headline on Friday, November 14, 2025. Their big hits, including Everlong, Best of You, and The Pretender, have made them a favorite choice at music festivals all over the globe. After giving a memorable show in 2017, the band is making a second appearance at the Corona festival.

One of pop’s biggest talents, Chappell Roan, will headline Saturday, November 15, 2025. Her appearance as a headliner is significant for her career as well as for the festival. The popular hits Good Luck, Babe!, Red Wine Supernova, and Naked in Manhattan are anticipated to be the highlights for the audience.

Linkin Park wraps up Sunday, November 16, 2025, with an exciting performance. Since the death of Chester Bennington in 2017, the band kept quiet for a few years, but in 2025, they launched their From Zero World Tour, returning to live shows for the first time in a decade.

With new vocalist Emily Armstrong, they hope to sing both old hits, such as In the End, Numb, and Crawling, and their latest material.

Corona Capital 2025: The iconic Mexico City festival

Organized annually since 2010, Corona Capital has attracted many alternative, indie, and rock music fans each year. Unlike many other Latin American festivals that spotlight local acts, Corona Capital stands out for its focus on English-language artists and global talent.

Each year, the festival at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez brings tens of thousands of attendees to experience its unique atmosphere. Corona Capital stands as a premier music festival, featuring multiple stages, thoughtfully selected food and beverage options, and engaging interactive art installations.

Sales to Banamex customers are set to start on June 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM, and the general public can purchase tickets starting June 7, 2025. The official Twitter page has posted the list of performers and headliners for the three-day festival.

"Hello, i've waited here for you everlong... #CoronaCapital25 #PreventaBanamex: June 6th, 2pm General Sale from June 7," the post's caption read (as translated by Google Translate).

Another post caption read:

"We will celebrate 100 years of Corona in a big way and, ahead of our XV chapter, there will be celebrations in some cities in the country.... join the Corona Capital Sessions" (as translated by Google Translate).

Many famous music artists have been part of the festival’s past lineup, including Paul McCartney, Jack White, The Cure, Muse, Blur, Nine Inch Nails, Portishead, Interpol, Billie Eilish, Pixies, and Richard Ashcroft.

