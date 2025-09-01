“Where is camila?”- Netizens react as Fifth Harmony reunite at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas

Fifth Harmony reunited after around seven years for a performance at the Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday, August 31. Four members of the band joined the trio on stage in Dallas, Texas.

Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012 on The X-Factor USA. The five-member girl group featured Camilla Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane. Cabello left in 2016, while the band took an indefinite break in 2018. While they have remained friendly and performed individually, Sunday was the first time they reunited.

However, Cabello was missing as she had a solo performance in Australia on Saturday. Regardless, the four members performed their iconic songs, Worth It and Work from Home. The Jonas Brothers then joined them on stage.

Fans online have reacted to this reunion, as one X (formerly Twitter) user asked where Camilla Cabello was, tweeting:

"Where is camila????????"

Others wrote,

alexis⸆⸉ @EternalXshine @PopBase Not them having Camilla is wild because Camilla made this group popular to begin with

Kalifa🐐 @kali4kt_eth @PopBase “Fourth harmony” lmfao

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the reunion taking place without Cabello, as one user wrote:

. @xoglossier @PopBase "no camila" they sound better without her ❤️

eryn💋 @erynsbloodline @PopBase no camilla… is it really fifth harmony

Ana 💎 @YourAnamuse @PopBase Where's Camila? This is such a flop without her

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke reunited for a Christmas song in 2023

While the band announced an indefinite break in 2018, the members have remained friendly. They have also released solo music and, at times, even collaborated with one of the other members from Fifth Harmony.

One of such collaborations saw Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke release the song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in November 2023. Ally Brooke had released a solo EP named Under the Tree that month. Dinah Jane was impressed with it and asked to be part of it.

Jane revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, published on November 30, 2023:

"So I was driving from LA to Orange County through this ugly traffic, we all know how that goes. So I took a listen to Ally’s EP. I was really drawn to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. I was amazed by the production. Our managers got in contact with each other, and they sent over the instrumental, and I cut it in the next three days."

In the same interview, Ally Brooke answered:

"When I heard it, I was floored. I played it over and over and over again. She crushed it more than I could have ever thought. She literally just took it to a whole ‘nother level."

The duo also collaborated in November 2024, when Brooke joined Jane on stage for the latter's performance in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, all Fifth Harmony members, including Cabello, posted on the 10-year anniversary of the band in 2022. All four members also individually congratulated Normani for the release of her album, Dopamine, on June 14, 2024.

Cabello wrote on Normani's post,

“Putting out a project is vulnerable and hard and you are doing it beautifully! Congratulations on your first album and many more to come.”

Cabello had also shared her relationship with Normani in an interview with Nylon, published on December 2, 2024. She said that it felt like they "were getting back to the times when we [were] really close.”

