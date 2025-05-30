Why did Camila Cabello leave Fifth Harmony? Perez Hilton suggests the band not "release new music" amid reports of their 2026 reunion

Camila Cabello parted ways with her band Fifth Harmony back in 2016. The band, which originally consisted of Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke and was formed on The X Factor, continued performing as a quartet before going on indefinite hiatus in 2018. However, according to a May 28 exclusive article by The Hollywood Reporter, the band is reportedly working on a documentary and is set to return to the stage in 2026.

Camila Cabello will not be a part of this reunion. The Havana singer left the band in 2016 to focus on her solo career. As per E! News, Cabello left because she did not feel aligned with the band's direction. As per The Hollywood Reporter article mentioned before, Camila Cabello also gave up her rights to the Fifth Harmony band name, and the remaining members re-signed a deal with their music label, Epic Records.

Subsequently, pop news commentator Perez Hilton commented on reports of the band's possible reunion and shared some advice for the band in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on May 29.

"First of all, they've been on a break since 2018. In the pop music world, that's decades.... The girls are working on a documentary to chronicle their comeback, which fine, whatever. But the most important thing I can tell them is, do not, under any circumstances, release new music. Here's why. If they come out with a comeback single and it flops, it will doom and taint the reunion," Hilton commented.

Perez Hilton called the group "Fourth Harmony" in the absence of Camila Cabello

Perez Hilton, who called himself an "OG fan" of Fifth Harmony, then questioned whether the band should change their name as it now had four members following the departure of Camila Cabello.

"Should they rename themselves? It should be Fourth Harmony without Camila, I think. Right?" Hilton said in the video.

The pop news commentator also shared a plan for the group, which, according to him, would "guarantee positive results."

"What I think they should do is, around March, do a limited six to eight shows in club-like venues... Do those six or eight shows and sell them out. Use your fans to market the shows... Then, a few months later, in June, do a bunch of Pride shows. That's your target audience, I think," Hilton said.

He went on to suggest a few more ideas.

"Book a tour opening for a big act. Not quite sure yet who that would be, but let's say Miley Cyrus went on tour, which she's not. Opening for Miley would be perfect for Fifth Harmony. Or Harry Styles," Hilton added.

Camila Cabello's career after she departed from Fifth Harmony

While still a part of the girl group, Camila Cabello started working on solo projects in 2015 and collaborated with Shawn Mendes for I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, following the 2017 release of her hit solo single Havana, which became an international chart-topper and reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Cabello's solo career gained traction.

Later, Camila Cabello released her solo album Camila in 2018, which also gained acclaim. She released another hit, Senorita, with Shawn Mendes in 2019, and the same year also released her second album, Romance. In 2022, her third album, Familia, hit the markets. Cabello made her acting debut in 2021 in Amazon Prime's Cinderella.

Fifth Harmony went on a long hiatus in 2018 after releasing a self-titled album, Fifth Harmony, in 2017 following Camila Cabello's departure from the band. The four-member group is now reportedly making a return and working on a documentary, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter based on insider information. However, official word from the group is yet to come.

