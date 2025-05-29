"It's not a true reunion without Camila"— Fans react to Fifth Harmony planning to reunite without 'Senorita' hitmaker

Girl group Fifth Harmony will reportedly reunite in 2026. The Hollywood Reporter claimed that, according to their sources, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui are allegedly preparing for a documentary and a tour without Camila Cabello.

The group was formed on the popular singing show X Factor in 2012. In 2016, Cabello left Fifth Harmony to focus on her solo career. The group was active until 2018, when it announced an indefinite hiatus.

Cabello went on to release four studio albums, and made hits like Havana, Never Be the Same, Señorita, and Bam Bam. The reunion rumor was posted on X by the user @PopCrave.

One netizen said that without Camila Cabello, the group's reunion wouldn't be successful.

"Then it won't make as much noise. It's not a true reunion without Camila ns," they wrote.

Most netizens were seemingly not satisfied with the news of Fifth Harmony reuniting without Camila Cabello. Calling it a "cash grab," netizens said the group should reunite with the original lineup.

"A tour without the original lineup? It feels like a cash grab. This is gonna end up being one of the biggest meme disasters in recent history, mark my words," a netizen commented.

"I'm gonna say this for everyone… it will only work if they ALL come back!!! it's FIFTH HARMONY!!! the story started with ALL 5 of them and it should continue to be that way… Ally, Camila, Dinah, Lauren, Normani let's put the egos & everything else aside and do this right!!!!" Another user added.

"Literally, camila was the key to FIFTH harmony. How are they gonna continue fully without her. they flopped after, and that says a lot from someone who supported both the group and camila when she left," another netizen wrote.

Some netizens discussed Normani's solo career. They stated the singer had potential but couldn't establish herself after Fifth Harmony disbanded.

"The fact that Normani hasn't established herself as a solo artist yet but ran back to tour with the group tells me everything I need to know," one netizen wrote.

"Their solo careers are so bad... And I feel bad for Lauren because she was one of my favs and Normani because I saw that she had a lot of attention but neither could actually raise on their own," another X user wrote.

"The only person here with the actual power to make it somewhat feasible is Normani, and to be quite honest with you, her boat sailed a long time ago ever since her label pretty much blackballed her career… camila was the only one who truly stood separate," another netizen wrote.

What did Camila Cabello say about Fifth Harmony?

Camila Cabello at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards viewing party - Red Carpet - (Image via Getty)

In June 2024, when the four singers congratulated the release of Normani's debut album, Dopamine, rumors surfaced that the group would reunite. However, multiple sources told Rolling Stone that the rumors were false.

In December 2024, Camila Cabello talked about the years she spent as a member of Fifth Harmony in a cover story for Nylon. The singer told the media outlet that she was struggling back then, as a teenager who didn't have conflict resolution skills.

"I don't know if I was struggling more than a normal teenager should, because it's hard to say what's normal, whether you're famous or not... I think conflict resolution is really important, especially when it comes to a group. Those are skills you don't have when you're 16 years old," the singer stated.

The pop star also talked about meeting Normani at events and having pleasant interactions. Cabello said they talk and laugh like they used to when they were close.

"The past couple of times I've seen her, I say something and she laughs really hard. It doesn't feel like we're strangers. We're getting back to the times when we really close," Cabello said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's report, the rumored Fifth Harmony reunion will allegedly be led by Will Bracey, Ally Brooke's husband, who is the chief operating officer of the Justin Bieber family office.

