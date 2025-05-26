"Where Normani and Camila at" — Netizens react to Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui & Dinah Jane having a Fifth Harmony reunion at a WNBA game

Three of the five Fifth Harmony members were spotted enjoying a mini-reunion at the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2025. Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui made an appearance at the game held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Sparks won 91-78. The other two members, Normani and Camila Cabello, were notably absent.

For the unversed, Fifth Harmony was a five-member girl group formed on The X Factor US in 2012. Camila Cabello left the group in 2016, and the remaining four members continued until 2018, when they announced an indefinite hiatus to focus on their solo careers.

At the time of this writing, there has been no official news of a Fifth Harmony reunion. However, fans were excited to see the three members together at the WNBA game.

Brooke, Jane, and Jauregui's appearance was met with mixed responses from netizens on X, with one user asking where Normani and Camila Cabello were.

"Where normani and camila at," the user wrote.

Several users echoed the above sentiment, claiming they didn't recognize the other three singers as being from Fifth Harmony, as Normani and Cabello were the "most famous."

"The way I had no clue who they were until I read Fifth Harmony- I’m crying on how Normani and Camila are really the most famous from the group," one person posted.

"Where are the successful ones," another person added.

"Camila and normani are too busy being more famous than them solo wise," someone else commented.

"Ally flexing her engagement ring. This girl never fails to embarrass herself," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, others were elated at the mini-reunion and asked about a possible comeback or album.

"I will sob they are my whole childhood," one person tweeted.

"OMG it's nice to see them hanging out, they need to get ready to reheat some nachos quick cause we seriously need hits this year," another person added.

"Ima need yall to get together and drop a bomb a** album again pls," someone else commented.

"Okay mini Fifth Harmony reunion, we love to see it!" another user exclaimed.

Two Fifth Harmony members previously seen at a "Cowboy Carter" concert this month

This is not the first time some members of Fifth Harmony have publicly reunited this month. Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane attended Beyoncé's ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour together at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood the first week of May.

The two singers documented their tour experience on their Instagram page, with Lauren Jauregui's caption revealing that the night "ended in carne asada tacos."

"A time was had and ended in carne asada tacos," she wrote.

Following this, they were spotted again in public at the WNBA game this Sunday with fellow member Ally Brooke. Brooke, Jane, and Jauregui's appearance at the Sunday game was also noted by the official Instagram page of the Los Angeles Sparks, which shared a few pictures of the three singers sitting courtside with the caption:

“Give it to me I’m worth it! Fifth Harmony courtside at the Sparks game today. #WNBACelebRow."

Meanwhile, Normani and Camila Cabello reunited for the first time in years at Vetements' Paris Fashion Week show in September 2024, where they posed for photos together.

During a December interview with Nylon Magazine, Cabello recounted her rare run-ins with Normani over the years after she left the group, including the Paris Fashion Week show. The Havana singer said she and Normani didn't feel like strangers, adding that the pair were "getting back to the times when [they] were really close."

