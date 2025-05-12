"Are they going to Cowboy Carter" — Internet reacts to Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane reunited in a new video

Fifth Harmony members Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane surprised fans by recently reuniting on a new TikTok video. For the unversed, Fifth Harmony was created in 2012 during The X Factor U.S with Jauregui, Jane, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Camila Cabello as members. The members continued as a four-member group after Cabello's departure in late 2016.

In 2018, Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus after the members chose to pursue solo careers, and there have been no updates about a possible reunion. However, the group's fans were recently elated after Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane posted a video together on Jane's TikTok account. The video, cross-posted by X account @PopCrave on May 11, showed the duo dancing in cowboy-themed outfits to the background audio, "She was a fairy."

As the video circulated on social media, the women's attire drew netizens' attention, with one user wondering whether the duo had attended Beyoncé's ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour."

"Are they going to cowboy Carter or something."

Meanwhile, several fans were thrilled to see the two members reunite.

"The besties back together, love to see it," one user posted.

"I wonder what it's like gossiping about your old music career with your members," someone else commented.

"They reunited at the cowboy carter tour, my 5H heart can’t take this," a Netizen added.

"Wait… are we back? is the girl group era RISING?" another fan wrote.

However, other fans wondered if and when the group would have a reunion, including Camilla Cabello.

"Since we can’t have one direction (rip liam) a fifth harmony reunion, including with Camila and all would break the internet," one fan posted.

"We want them back," another person added.

"Fifth Harmony reunion when?" one fan questioned.

"I want them to do music again together like the 5 of them," another Netizen said.

The Fifth Harmony duo was at the "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Netizens' speculations about Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane attending Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Tour" turned out to be true. Over the weekend, the two singers posted several pictures and videos of themselves at the concert on their respective social media accounts, presumably taken during the May 7 show held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

According to Jauregui's Instagram caption, the night ended with them enjoying carne asada tacos.

Lauren Jauregui confirmed that she was on good terms with the other three former band members. In a March interview with Us Weekly during the Billboard‘s Women in Music event, she said:

“Some of the girls and I are definitely still in contact. The four of us are definitely still vibing.”

Jauregui also shared her feelings about Fifth Harmony's inclusion in "Billboard’s Top 100 Women Artists of the 21st Century" list, adding that being part of the group was an "honor" and a "gift."

“To be a part of [Fifth Harmony] was an honor. As much of a curse as it was a gift. In the best ways, it was a gift for me, actualizing myself and understanding myself and also contributing to the world in such a beautiful way. So many young people were so beautifully impacted by us and our story. So, I’m really grateful to have been a part of it,” she said.

In other news, Beyoncé ended her five-night run of the "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour" at the SoFi Stadium on May 9. The following day, the singer took to her Instagram page to post a video montage of her best moments during the SoFi Stadium shows, expressing gratitude to her LA fans by writing in the caption, "Bang Bang Thank you LA!"

The tour began on April 28, is scheduled to continue in Chicago on May 15.

