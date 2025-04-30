From Oprah to Lizzo: Celebrities who attended the first show of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé began her Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium on April 28, 2025. The Monday show at Inglewood, California, is one of five scheduled at the venue between April 28 and May 9, following which the singer will take her tour to Chicago.

The opening show, which ran for nearly three hours, saw Queen Bey perform over 35 songs, including several mashups, from her recent Grammy-winning album and long-standing hits like Diva and Formation.

The SoFi Stadium show turned out to be a star-studded event. Fellow celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Lizzo, Gayle King, Victoria Monét, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were among the many who attended the concert. Other celebrity appearances include Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Tina Knowles, Solange, Natalia Bryant, and Tyler Perry.

Celebrities at the opening show of the "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

On April 28, CBS News journalist Gayle King, recently part of the Blue Origin space flight, took to her Instagram profile to announce that she and Oprah Winfrey were headed to the Cowboy Carter Tour with friends. The post was captioned:

"Tonight's the night! The outfits have been picked …@beyonce we are on the way."

In a follow-up post, she uploaded several photos and videos taken at the concert, including a run-in with director Tyler Perry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lizzo

Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed to her Instagram followers that she was "en route" to the Cowboy Carter Tour opening night. The Abbott Elementary star added that this would be her first time seeing the singer perform live.

Lizzo also took to her Instagram page to reveal her outfit ahead of the Cowboy Carter Tour, which included a white dress and a matching tiny cowboy hat. Her post was captioned:

"WHEN I SAY 'YEE' YOU SAY 'HAW' B***H."

Solange, Tina Knowles, and Julez Smith

Beyoncé's family was in full attendance during the first night of the Cowboy Carter Tour. Her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, were seen with her on stage. Meanwhile, her mother, Tina Knowles, and her sister, Solange, were spotted in the audience.

Solange also praised Blue Ivy for her performance at the show, posting a still of the teenager mid-dance on her Instagram Story and captioning it, "Exactlyyy niecy pooohh." At the concert, fans also spotted Model Julez Smith, Solange's son.

Natalia Bryant and Victoria Monét

Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's firstborn daughter, and her mother, Vanessa, also attended the Cowboy Carter Tour show at the SoFi Stadium.

Singer Victoria Monét took her daughter, Hazel, to the Cowboy Carter show as the four-year-old's first-ever concert, writing on her Instagram post:

"I took my daughter to her first concert ever! Well..Besides my show…and OF COURSE it had to be Queen Bey! Hazel has been a fan of her music since before she could walk and often requests to watch her performances and documentaries! She was with me and all her aunties having a TIME and I can tell she really enjoyed seeing everyone else dressed in the same theme once we arrived! She was excited!!!"

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Rita Ora took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she had attended Beyoncé's show with her husband, Taika Waititi, who is known for directing movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. The actress had uploaded a picture of the couple at the concert, captioning it:

"Date night with my two bays @beyonce @taikawaititi"

Other celebrity appearances include actor Cooper Koch and his brother, Payton, and RuPaul's Drag Race star Symone.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour returns to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 1, 2025, for its second show.

