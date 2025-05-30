"Psycho" — Perez Hilton reacts as Diddy's ex-PA says he once allegedly snatched his phone and assaulted her when she tried to retrieve it

On May 29, 2025, Diddy's former personal assistant, who went under the pseudonym "Mia," took the stand to testify against the rapper. Media personality Perez Hilton posted a YouTube video reporting and reacting to Mia's testimony.

Hilton read out the former PA's testimony, in which she detailed how he allegedly borrowed her phone to make a call and then ran off with it to inspect it. When she attempted to retrieve her phone, he slammed her arm into a bathroom door and left it badly bruised.

Hilton reacted to this, saying,

"Psycho."

Mia also stated that Diddy seemingly lied to her by saying that he had downloaded incriminating photos of her onto his phone to retaliate, "just in case" she had something on him. Mia clarified that she had no compromising pictures on her phone.

"Blackmail, coercion, extortion, oh what the," Hilton expressed.

Mia's testimony at the Diddy trial explored

The federal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, took a dramatic turn this week when a former assistant, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia", levied claims of physical abuse, sexual assault, and mental manipulation during her time under his employment.

According to Variety, Mia, who reportedly worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017, described her role as chaotic and toxic, with long hours and relentless demands and a work environment where she would be targeted if she dared to refuse Combs’ orders.

Mia alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy more than once. In one case, in 2010 or 2011, she said that he pinned her down after she woke up to discover him on top of her. She said,

“I just froze. I didn’t react. It was very quick, but it felt like forever. He said he wouldn’t leave a job unfinished. I thought I could just die with it and not tell anyone, since it’s such a shameful part of my life. … It’s the worst and most shameful thing that’s ever happened to me.”

On another occasion, she alleged he "grabbed" her head and made her perform oral sex, leaving her feeling “like trash.”

She stated that she refrained from reporting this to the authorities because she feared for her safety, saying, “I didn’t want to die.”

She also described witnessing Combs’ violent outbursts against his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whom she considered a "sister".

“I’ve seen him attack her, I’ve seen him throw her on the ground, I’ve seen him crack her head open, I’ve seen him chase her,” she testified.

According to CNN, Mia also said that Combs had exercised total control over Ventura’s life, regulating her appearance, lifestyle, and music career. When Ventura briefly dated rapper Kid Cudi, Combs purportedly responded with a "dark calm", something that Mia found even more terrifying than the rage she was accustomed to.

“Instead of just mad, Puff was upset. Normally he was just angry and aggressive, and this time felt like almost this dark calm before the storm," she said.

She even detailed her own trials with Diddy, having been subjected to chemical-induced suppositories. Combs, she said, pressured her to snort ketamine, a drug she had never used before, at the Burning Man festival.

“I didn’t think I had a choice,” she told the court.

Mia admitted she never called the police on Diddy because she thought that his influence and power were above the law. Combs purportedly cultivated an atmosphere of silence in which loyalty was about shielding him, above all.

“I believed that Puff’s authority was above the police. This was a period where — years and years before social media or ‘Me Too’ or any sort of example where someone had stood up successfully to someone in power such as him.”

As per CNN, Sean "Diddy" Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which include sex trafficking and racketeering. The trial is set to continue with more witnesses who may shed more light on the accusations against Combs. If found guilty, he could face life in prison.

