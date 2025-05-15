“Where is the relaxation”- Netizens react as Apple Music launches ‘Sound Therapy’ collection featuring Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, and more

Apple Music, one of the world’s largest music streaming platforms, has sparked a wave of curiosity and criticism online after announcing the launch of a new audio wellness initiative titled 'Sound Therapy' on May 13, 2025.

This initiative, which was issued in May 2025, reportedly employs audio frequencies such as gamma, theta, and delta waves.

Apple’s 'Sound therapy' project claims to improve listeners' focus, sleep, and aid in relaxation by incorporating these frequency ranges, alongside the addition of pink and white noises, into popular pop songs.

However, despite the reported science-backed offering by Apple, several music fans and wellness enthusiasts have shared mixed responses to the same. An X user, @drvicodinhouse, stated:

"IMAGINE DRAGONS ??? and KATY PERRY ???????? where is the relaxation in any of that are we being pranked rn."

"Katy Perry and imagine dragons aren’t therapy what employee said that," a netizen wrote.

"Meant for torture?" another netizen wrote.

"It's actually really good they included a lot of stuff tho wish they would make something with thunders and storms as well," an individual stated.

A segment of listeners have praised Apple’s creative attempt to merge mainstream music with wellness.

"Can’t wait to zone out with these reimagined tracks," another individual stated.

"Apple’s new collection is all we need," an X user stated.

"Ooh, that 'Sound Therapy' collection sounds like a vibe! Perfect for when you wanna chill or get in the zone. Can't wait to hear those reimagined tracks!" another X user added.

More or less, the reactions indicate that though the project has an element of freshness and future, its success will be largely a matter of personal musical tastes and expectations of what “relaxing” should sound like.

Apple Music and UMG launch 'sound therapy'

Co-created with Universal Music Group, the collection transforms the songs of popular artists such as Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, and Ariana Grande into a re-worked interpretation of the original music. The collection incorporates the artists’ vocals and melodies with specifically engineered therapeutic frequencies.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head, stated in a press release on May 13, 2025:

“Every day, people around the world make Apple Music part of their daily routine, and we’ve seen incredible engagement around our personalized mood playlists and the new Apple Music Chill radio station.”

She added:

“Now, with Sound Therapy, we’re proud to work alongside UMG and Sollos to bring a new listening experience to Apple Music — one that’s grounded in artistry, shaped by innovation, and designed to support wellness.”

A team of producers, scientists, and audio engineers at Sollos, along with UMG, created the finished pieces in the collection. Some of the featured songs in the collection include Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep?, Glass Animals’ Heat Waves, and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Notably, Sound Therapy has three categories: Focus, Relax, and Sleep. It is claimed by the company to be “harnessing the power of sound waves, psychoacoustic, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind.”

All tracks have been augmented with “auditory beats” or “colored noise” that is meant to induce particular brain responses. Better concentration may be achieved with the help of gamma waves and white noise, and delta waves and pink noise might assist in achieving better sleep.

Whether 'Sound Therapy' will resonate with users seeking genuine relaxation remains to be seen. For now, the collection stands as Apple's commitment to exploring the intersection of music and wellness.

