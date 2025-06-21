Where is Rick Ross hometown? Rapper gets honored with street named after him

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, was honored with a street named after him on Juneteenth (June 19, 2025), also known as Black Independence Day. The Grammy-nominated rapper was handed a street sign named "Rick Ross Way."

Rick Ross' hometown is Clarksdale, a city in Coahoma County, Mississippi. On Thursday, the street name was unveiled at 300 Issaquena Avenue. The same day, Mayor of Clarksdale, Chuck Espy, told ABC24 that he hopes the youth will be inspired by Rick Ross and look at the street sign, being reminded that they, too, can be successful in life.

"When they see that name, he can tell the story and say, 'I came from the streets of Clarksdale. I made it and so can you.' It just serves as a reminder that if they can do it, you can do it too," the mayor stated.

The rapper mentioned his mother, Tommie Roberts, in his speech, thanking her for raising him. Ross also stated that he wanted the youngsters of his hometown to be proud of the city, as it's the home of many artists.

"I just want all the youngsters to know this is somewhere to be proud of. Clarksdale is beautiful; it's amazing, it's creative. It's the home of a lot of amazing artists... Every time I see my mama, when I text her in the morning, I always let her know she did it," the rapper said.

The clip of Ross receiving the sign and his speech was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room.

Last month, Rick Ross said he would end his feud with Drake if the rapper offered him a bottle of Luc Belaire

Drake and Rick Ross attending Sean Diddy Combs' Ciroc the New Year's Eve Party - (Image via Getty)

As reported by Billboard on April 15, 2024, the feud between Ross and Drake began in December 2015. After a few back-and-forth diss tracks, the two reconciled in May 2017. In 2019, they collaborated twice, on Money in the Grave, and Gold Roses. In 2021, they rapped together on Lemon Pepper Freestyle, and You Only Live Twice.

In March 2024, following Drake's feud with Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar, Ross reportedly unfollowed the rapper on Instagram. The same month, Drake invited Ross' ex-girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, to his concert.

Drake's Push Ups diss track was leaked in April 2024. According to Billboard, it was reportedly about Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Future, and Rick Ross. The same month, Ross dropped Champagne Moments, dissing Drake.

In May 2025, the rapper appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, when the host asked if he and Drake would ever reconcile, Ross replied that he would squash the beef if Drake gifted him a bottle of Luc Belaire Luxe White.

"You never know. If a n****a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. That go for any of these young n****s out here... Send me a white Belaire and I'll take a picture with you," Ross said.

Per Hype Fresh, Rick Ross owns multiple Wingstop franchises throughout the United States, in addition to being a rapper.

