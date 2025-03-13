"Laughing at a man making 30K is crazy"- Internet reacts as 50 Cent mocks Rick Ross over opening for Bow Wow

Rick Ross, who recently opened for rapper Bow Wow on The Millennium Tour 2025, has been mocked by 50 Cent. 50 uploaded three (now-deleted) posts on Wednesday, March 12, in which he discussed Ross' status as a "special guest" on The Millennium Tour 2025.

According to a March 12 story by HotNewHipHop, first addressing Rick Ross, he wrote:

“So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show. trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. ok then I didn't notice either.”

Then, 50 captioned a photo of the tour flyer on Instagram the same day, writing:

"[Ninja emoji]'s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow, (BOSS) HE not a suprise guest he can't sell a ticket LOL."

50 also included video footage of Bow Wow appearing confused on stage in a subsequent post, captioning the video:

"Bow Wow like I didn't ask for this [ninja emoji] to be on this tour 5! They just threw that b***h on the bill. LOL."

When the first now-deleted post was uploaded on Instagram by @its_onsite, it garnered several netizens’ reactions. They mostly mocked Fif and criticized him for the comment about Ross making "30k a show," as one user said that laughing at a man who made that amount for one performance is "crazy."

Netizens reacted as Fif mocked Rick Ross (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Others also reacted in a similar manner, as one netizen stated that Rick Ross’ net worth is reportedly 160 million while Fif’s is reportedly around 60 million. Another user said 50 was just "mad" because no one was asking him to open a show.

Netizens reacted as Fif mocked Rick Ross (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Furthermore, others echoed the same sentiment, saying that Ross is 'hustling.' Meanwhile, another netizen commented that Fif is "still beefing" with people when he is about to turn 50 years old.

Netizens reacted as Fif mocked Rick Ross (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

50 Cent poked fun at Rick Ross and criticized other people associated with the rapper

According to Billboard's February 7 report, 50 Cent and Rick Ross have had a long-running feud since 2009. The former also appears to be making fun of everyone who associates with Rick Ross.

However, after Ross teamed up with the Black Mafia Family's Big Meech and Lil Meech for a "Welcome Home" performance, the two rappers' rivalry intensified, as 50 questioned the Meechs' loyalty.

For context, 50 Cent is the producer of the television show BMF, which delves into Big Meech's criminal organization, the Black Mafia Family.

He soon started bashing Lil Meech after calling Big Meech a "rat" on Instagram, even though the former starred in 50's BMF series for Starz. Then, in a video, Ross appeared to address 50 Cent.

In the video, which was also uploaded on X by @big_business_ on February 5, Ross can be seen making fun of the rapper by pretending to cry and saying:

"Ni**a took a picture with Rick Ross. You like a h*e, ni**a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down. Biggest boss, I've been separating myself from these broke ni**as cos they don't understand the rules to the streets."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also made fun of Ross for relying so much on his collaborations with Drake despite the two's falling out during the 2024 Rap Wars. For context, footage from The Millennium Tour's first gig in Louisville showed Ross singing his hit song I'm On One, while Drake's verse continued to take center stage, as reported by The Express Tribune on March 13.

50 Cent once again made fun of Ross on Instagram, claiming that he must play Drake's songs in order to attract fans, adding:

"HE needs Drake's music for his set."

As per Tribune, 50 also made fun of Floyd Mayweather, who was recently spotted with Ross, seemingly in support of him during his ongoing feud with Fif.

Following 50's most recent comments, Ross hasn't said anything as of yet.

