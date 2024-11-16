Where does Sundance Head live? The Voice winner gets shot in his stomach on his ranch

Sundance Head, a country music artist and winner of The Voice season 11, was shot in the stomach at his ranch on Friday, November 15, 2024. The singer was reportedly out of danger at the time of writing this article. Sundance, who lives in Porter, Texas, was shot in the woods between 4 and 4:30 pm.

According to Trey Newman, the singer's agent, the incident took place during a hunting session. The agent told NBC News that they were sure that the injury wasn't self-inflicted.

"At this time we don’t have info on exactly how it happened but are 100% positive it was not self inflicted," Newman added.

However, Sundance Head's wife later clarified what happened in a Facebook post she uploaded to his page. She confirmed that the singer didn't shoot himself and nor was he shot intentionally.

Shortly after the singer was shot, someone called 911 and when paramedics arrived, they managed to get Sundance in a stable condition. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas. The doctors informed Sundance’s wife, Misty Head, that the bullet missed his vital organs and that he was hit in the his abdominal wall above his naval area.

The 46-year-old singer appeared on American Idol Season 6 in 2007 and reached the semi-final. He later won Season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, where he was a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

Sundance Head's wife Misty updates fans on the singer's health

Sundance Head's wife, Misty, took to the singer's official Facebook page to share a health update after reaching the hospital with their children. In her message, Misty wrote the bullet caused no "internal damage" to the singer.

"Just now physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice. He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet," she wrote.

Misty thanked Sundance's fans for sending their prayers before explaining how the singer was shot. She clarified Sundance wasn't shot with his hunting rifle, nor was he shot intentionally.

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging," she added.

Sundance's wife said she initially thought the singer called 911 himself, but she explained that he told her that he couldn't find his phone in his pocket. After realizing that he was bleeding, the singer immediately went to the main road to seek help from a passing car. He stated that while he tried to stop vehicles, ten vehicles passed him by before one turned around and called 911.

Misty informed fans Sundance was "heavily medicated" at the time of writing the Facebook post and was grateful to be alive. She also thanked the person who stopped their car to help her husband. Sundance Head would not require undergoing surgery as the doctors weren't planning on removing the bullet.

As mentioned earlier, Sundance Head was out of danger at the time of writing this article.

