Who is Alex Spiro? Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer issues statement in response to Emilio Garcia's allegations

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer Alex Spiro addressed the allegations made by former cameraman Emilio Garcia against the singer in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In the lawsuit, Garcia accused Megan Thee Stallion of fostering a toxic work environment after he allegedly witnessed the hip-hop star get intimate with another woman in a moving vehicle in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022.

Alex Spiro, a 41-year-old partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in New York, has represented millionaire celebrities, including Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots.

In a statement to Page Six Stallion's lawyer, Alex Spiro, refuted the claims against his client. Spiro emphasized that this was merely an employment claim for monetary compensation, noting no s*xual harassment allegations were officially filed. Spiro made it clear they have no intention of settling out of court. On Tuesday Alex Spiro said—

“This is an employment claim for money — with no s*xual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

According to NBC, Garcia, who began working for Stallion in 2018, alleged harassment and labor code violations in his lawsuit.

About Alex Spiro as attorney denies allegations against Megan Thee Stallion

Spiro, who has a degree in psychology from Tufts University, graduated from Harvard Law School and worked as a prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office before venturing into private practice. During his time as a prosecutor, Spiro helped indict Rodney Alcala, the “Dating Game” serial killer who was responsible for several murders in California and New York in the 1970s.

In 2022, Kanye West hired Spiro to help him in his battle with Gap, over the pricing and design of his Yeezy collection.

Spiro also represented Megan Thee Stallion during the trial of her shooter Tory Lanez. Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty in 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot while they were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020. He received a 10-year prison term in 2023.

According to his website, Spiro also worked to convict serial killer Travis Woods during his time as a junior prosecutor. Spiro is also known to work pro bono with celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Mississippi Prison Reform with Jay-Z.

Spiro, who describes himself as a trial lawyer, has established a reputation as a go-to celebrity attorney after helping Elon Musk win a defamation case over a disparaging tweet about British caver Vernon Unsworth, who helped rescue trapped Thai schoolboys in 2019. Unsworth sought $190m in damages from the Tesla founder, contending the tweet damaged his reputation.

According to BBC, in 2020, a US jury found Elon Musk did not defame Unsworth by calling him a "pedo guy", in the tweet. Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro, argued that the tweet was an offhand comment made during an argument between the two men, adding it shouldn't be taken seriously.

"In arguments, you insult people," he said. "There is no bomb. No bomb went off."

Meanwhile, Alex Spiro, who is representing Megan thee Stallion in the harassment lawsuit leveled against her, has denied the claims. Emilio Garcia, who is suing not only the singer but also Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, IncHot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation, alleged they retaliated against him after he witnessed the alleged intimate incident in Ibiza.

Garcia claimed his compensation was drastically reduced and he was allegedly subjected to incessant verbal abuse and fat-shaming by the hip-hop star. The harassment allegedly culminated in his dismissal in June 2023, after he supposedly complained about the conduct.