"You were in a band called Black Sabbath!": Ozzy Osbourne savagely trolled over calling out Kanye for his antisemitism

Fans are rallying around Kanye West after Ozzy Osbourne called out the rapper for using a sample of his music without permission. On Saturday, February 10, 2024, in a post on X, the Black Sabbath vocalist claimed Kanye West used a portion of one of his songs from his 1983 live performance and incorporated it in his new album Vultures, which was played during the rapper's listening party this week, on February 8, without his consent.

Osbourne claimed West reached out to him for permission to use a portion of the song, but was denied as the British singer did not want to be associated with ‘this man’, seemingly alluding to Kanye West’s troubling history with anti-semitic remarks.

In response to Ozzy Osbourne’s post, West, in his Instagram stories, shared a screenshot of a conversation that includes a photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed up like Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween last year, seemingly inferring the duo did not have an issue emulating him.

Reacting to the West's post shared by The Shade Room, several fans came out in support of the Famous rapper and called out Ozzy Osbourne, claiming that the English singer was equally problematic as West because his band Black Sabbath was named after a group that encourages satanic worship.

According to Revolver, in 2021 the British musician quipped that his life-long devotion to Satan kept him safe from Covid-19.

Reactions (Image via Shaderoom/Instagram)

Fans react to Ozzy Osbourne calling out Kanye for his antisemitism

Ozzy Osbourne was trolled online after the heavy metal band vocalist called out Kanye West over using a portion of a 1983 live version of one of Black Sabbath's songs on his new album Vultures. While the rapper’s new album Vultures is yet to be released, West revealed the use of the sample at his album listening party on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Chicago.

As the clip began making rounds online, Ozzy Osbourne took to X and said West was denied permission to use the sample of his band's song, noting that he didn’t want to be associated with the rapper "because he is an antisemite."

Reacting to the post, several people came out in support of West, highlighting Ozzy's 'Prince of Darkness,' moniker, hypocrisy, and his association with a heavy metal band popular for their devotion to the occult.

Netizens also unearthed Osbourne's old comments about Hitler:

Fans also reacted to Kanye West responding to Ozzy’s post with a screenshot of the English musician and his wife dressing up like him and his wife Bianca for Halloween.

However, a few netizens also suggested Ozzy has a right to decide who can use his music, and dressing up as a controversial figure for Halloween does not mean they were endorsing their actions. A social media user said several people dress up like Mike Myers, the psychotic killer from the movie Halloween, but that does not mean they support the bloody rampage.

Reaction via instagram/ @theshaderoom

Reaction via instagram/ @theshaderoom

Kanye West has amplified his attack on the Jewish community ever since he first proclaimed on X in October 2022 that he would go “defcon 3 on Jewish people.” At the end of 2023, West apologized for his previous antisemitic comments.

