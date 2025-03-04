Who is Bri Steves? Rapper opens up about allegedly suffering "mental and se*ual abuse" while being signed to Atlantic Records

Bri Steves, a 30-year-old rapper, recently opened up about alleged "mental and s*xual abuse" that she faced in the music industry. Bri took to Instagram on Monday, March 3, 2025, and shared a post making certain claims during her time in the music industry. In the post, Bri particularly named Atlantic Records and mentioned another production company based in Philadelphia.

The post began with Bri stating she was associated with the aforementioned organizations in 2016. She claimed that she was facing abuse at the time. The rapper further suggested that she chose to keep quiet all this while since she thought that would protect her.

Further in the post, Bri Steves claimed that she was allegedly abused by men who were about 20 years older than her. She claimed that the men controlled multiple aspects of her life, including her music and finances. She continued:

"They groomed me. Manipulated me. Made me believe I had no other option but to stay in it. They threatened me with blackmail and violence. They made sure I felt trapped."

She further claimed that her exposing them after all these years was not a "stunt" or "drama." Elsewhere in the post, the rapper wrote:

"For years I’ve been fighting to free myself. Trying to break out of contracts I should’ve been released from a long time ago. Whether they sign those papers or not, I’m done being quiet. I’m standing on truth."

She then ended the post with the hashtag #FREEBRI.

Bri Steves' Instagram post, (Photo via Instagram/@bristeves)

For the context, Bri Steves is a rapper from Philadelphia. According to an article published on Flaunt, she has opened for a number of popular artists like Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell. She debuted in the music industry in 2018 with the release of Jealousy.

In 2021, Bri Steves released her first EP named TBH. Some of her other popular singles include Miami and Regrets. In a conversation with Flaunt, she revealed that she wanted to get into fashion PR. The artist further revealed that she did not expect Jealousy to become that big when it amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube at the time.

"It was definitely a whirlwind" — said Bri Steves about her experience joining Atlantic Records

At the age of 25, Bri Steves spoke to Flaunt and touched on a number of topics. The rapper was asked about how she felt when getting signed to a label even before graduating. Bri responded by stating:

"Not going to lie, it was definitely a whirlwind. I remember when I did get signed right before I came into my senior year, I’m traveling."

She further added that it was like "living my dream." She continued by mentioning that it was quite an exciting experience for her. Back then, she spoke about her experience in the music industry and called it "tricky." She claimed that she wasn't appreciated a lot for the qualities she possessed.

Bri made a claim in the interview where she mentioned that the industry would apparently often focus on the "s*xual sh*t" and not the artistry of the artist.

Neither Atlantic Records nor the Philadelphia production company has responded to the rapper's latest allegations yet.

