Who was Brian Montana? Heavy metal guitarist shot dead at 60 during police standoff

Brian Montana, a guitarist and former member of the pioneering death metal band Possessed, was fatally shot by police during a violent standoff in South San Francisco on April 28, 2025.

The 60-year-old musician was shot and killed by the South San Francisco police when a neighborhood dispute devolved into an extended gun battle that injured one resident and created widespread community distress.

South San Francisco police received multiple 911 reports at 5:52 pm on April 28, 2025, about an armed individual threatening his neighbor on Arroyo Drive's 300 block. According to reports, Montana argued with his neighbor about tree debris before their conflict escalated. The gunfire resulted in resident injuries and compelled neighbors to remain indoors for a short period.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover that Montana had already discharged multiple gunshots at a residential property.

During an ensuing 30-minute gun battle, Montana fought officers with his handgun and shotgun, and rifle. The police used patrol cars for protection, but Montana received shots from their counterfire. The South San Francisco Police Department said about this in a statement on April 30, 2025:

"The armed suspect repositioned into a neighboring driveway and fired multiple times at officers using a handgun, shotgun, and rifle—taking cover behind vehicles and landscaping. Officers used patrol cars as cover and returned fire. The suspect was struck and ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene."

The two involved officers discharged their weapons and have subsequently been placed on paid administrative leave according to the protocol. The incident is under investigation with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Medical responders tried but failed to save Montana, who lost his life from the time of the shooting. The neighbor received a shallow gunshot injury and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brian Montana: pioneer of death metal

The early death metal scene gained its foundation from musicians such as Brian Montana. When Possessed's founding members Mike Torrao and Mike Sus placed an ad for a guitarist in 1983, Montana responded and thus initiated the band's second phase.

Montana appeared on the influential 1984 demo Death Metal alongside his bandmates, fulfilling a crucial role in creating the first metal sub-genre termed as death metal.

The creative tensions between members led to Montana's departure before Seven Churches was recorded, yet his contributions were significant in shaping the band's early sound. His musical creations set the framework for death metal music and inspired numerous bands to emerge afterward.

Death metal band Possessed paid tribute to their former guitarist Brian Montana following his passing through an official Instagram account announcement. The band posted an old picture of Montana together with the song Heading Out to the Highway to offer their condolences.

Notably, the creative differences along with personal disagreements led Montana to separate from Possessed.

“I left the band because Torrao had a terrible attitude problem and wouldn’t stop ragging at me. He was like some senile old lady that just wouldn’t shut up. He had a problem with my image. He didn’t think I was evil enough or something. He was always ragging on me to wear an upside-down crucifix.”

During an interview with Voices From The Darkside, Montana discussed how the group experienced tensions when its musical direction changed along with the joining of new members.

The metal community suffers a devastating loss with the passing of Brian Montana. Through his work with Possessed, Brian Montana developed foundations that continue to support the ongoing growth of metal music.

