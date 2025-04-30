Mike Peters health issues explored as The Alarm singer passes away at 66

Musician Mike Peters passed away on April 29, 2025, at 66, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Christie NHS foundation trust to The Guardian. Notably, the artist struggled with blood cancer for several years, which led to his sudden demise.

Ad

Peters was known for his association with the rock band The Alarm, where he was a vocalist. Apart from that, Mike received praise for his work as a solo artist with albums like Breathe and Rise.

Radio and television personality Richard Blade Page expressed his grief on Facebook, writing that he and his family members spent a lot of time with Peters on various occasions. Richard added a photo of Mike Peters and said that he would be missed by everyone. Furthermore, the caption reads:

Ad

Trending

“From concerts to backstage, to hotel rooms, dinner, breakfast, laughs, movies and shared tears over his incredibly brave struggle during his three decades of fearlessly battling cancer, he was one of a kind.”

Ad

Also known as Michael Leslie Peters, he worked with many other groups in his career and had the opportunity to collaborate with record labels such as Eagle Rock Entertainment. In addition, he co-founded an organization called Love Hope Strength Foundation.

Mike Peters appeared for an interview with VW Magazine around four years ago, where he opened up on the journey leading to his entry into the music industry. Peters addressed the same by saying:

Ad

“I saw the Sex Pistols in October 1976, and that kick-started my journey onto starting a band of my own. You only had to look into the eyes of Johnny Rotten to know that he meant it. I was two feet away from him when he blasted into “Anarchy In The UK,” and my life was changed in that very second.”

Ad

Peters further stated that he trained himself in guitar by listening to artists like Tom Verlaine and Wilko Johnson. He also mentioned that a majority of the songs in the early stage of his career “were written on acoustic guitar.”

Mike Peters health issues: Lymphoma diagnosis and other details explained

According to People magazine, the Prestatyn, Wales native’s health problems date back to 1995 when he contracted lymphoma, followed by chronic lymphocytic leukemia around ten years later. However, he continued his performances while taking treatment at the same time.

Ad

Mike Peters was also struggling with Richter’s Syndrome since April last year, and a lump was discovered in his neck, due to which he was supposed to undergo a stem cell transplant. Mike recalled the time when he became concerned about his health as he spoke to People magazine in April 2024 and said:

“All day I was coughing, and I was sweating and then there was the night sweats. It was out of control. I knew when I got to the end of the tour, I had to be seen.”

Ad

Mike mentioned that he was dealing with pneumonia, and it is common among those who have battled leukemia in the past. Peters said that it was a scary experience since his lungs were full of blood, following which he suffered from bronchiectasis, a chronic lung disease.

Ad

Mike Peters said that he was on a tour in the US when the lump was found on his neck and that the lung problem was slowly developing into a lymphoma. He revealed that his glands resembled tennis balls, and this led to the cancellation of the tour. He further stated:

“At one point, I had to think of myself, this could be it. I had to face it up to that because I had to find the strength to accept it and acknowledge it and realize it was potentially a real outcome. And then, I had to figure out how I was going to cope with it?”

Ad

Ad

According to Variety, Mike Peters’ wife Jules had also battled cancer in the past, and the duo later established the Love Hope Strength Foundation, aiming to find donors for bone marrow during live performances.

Apart from his wife, Mike’s survivors include their two children, Dylan and Evan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More