Mike Peters health issues explored as The Alarm singer passes away at 66

Musician Mike Peters passed away on April 29, 2025, at 66, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Christie NHS foundation trust to The Guardian. Notably, the artist struggled with blood cancer for several years, which led to his sudden demise.
Peters was known for his association with the rock band The Alarm, where he was a vocalist. Apart from that, Mike received praise for his work as a solo artist with albums like Breathe and Rise.
Radio and television personality Richard Blade Page expressed his grief on Facebook, writing that he and his family members spent a lot of time with Peters on various occasions. Richard added a photo of Mike Peters and said that he would be missed by everyone. Furthermore, the caption reads:
“From concerts to backstage, to hotel rooms, dinner, breakfast, laughs, movies and shared tears over his incredibly brave struggle during his three decades of fearlessly battling cancer, he was one of a kind.”
Also known as Michael Leslie Peters, he worked with many other groups in his career and had the opportunity to collaborate with record labels such as Eagle Rock Entertainment. In addition, he co-founded an organization called Love Hope Strength Foundation.
Mike Peters appeared for an interview with VW Magazine around four years ago, where he opened up on the journey leading to his entry into the music industry. Peters addressed the same by saying:
“I saw the Sex Pistols in October 1976, and that kick-started my journey onto starting a band of my own. You only had to look into the eyes of Johnny Rotten to know that he meant it. I was two feet away from him when he blasted into “Anarchy In The UK,” and my life was changed in that very second.”
Peters further stated that he trained himself in guitar by listening to artists like Tom Verlaine and Wilko Johnson. He also mentioned that a majority of the songs in the early stage of his career “were written on acoustic guitar.”
Mike Peters health issues: Lymphoma diagnosis and other details explained
According to People magazine, the Prestatyn, Wales native’s health problems date back to 1995 when he contracted lymphoma, followed by chronic lymphocytic leukemia around ten years later. However, he continued his performances while taking treatment at the same time.
Mike Peters was also struggling with Richter’s Syndrome since April last year, and a lump was discovered in his neck, due to which he was supposed to undergo a stem cell transplant. Mike recalled the time when he became concerned about his health as he spoke to People magazine in April 2024 and said:
“All day I was coughing, and I was sweating and then there was the night sweats. It was out of control. I knew when I got to the end of the tour, I had to be seen.”
Mike mentioned that he was dealing with pneumonia, and it is common among those who have battled leukemia in the past. Peters said that it was a scary experience since his lungs were full of blood, following which he suffered from bronchiectasis, a chronic lung disease.
Mike Peters said that he was on a tour in the US when the lump was found on his neck and that the lung problem was slowly developing into a lymphoma. He revealed that his glands resembled tennis balls, and this led to the cancellation of the tour. He further stated:
“At one point, I had to think of myself, this could be it. I had to face it up to that because I had to find the strength to accept it and acknowledge it and realize it was potentially a real outcome. And then, I had to figure out how I was going to cope with it?”
According to Variety, Mike Peters’ wife Jules had also battled cancer in the past, and the duo later established the Love Hope Strength Foundation, aiming to find donors for bone marrow during live performances.
Apart from his wife, Mike’s survivors include their two children, Dylan and Evan.