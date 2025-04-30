Park Seo-joon helps a kid get hematopoietic stem cell transplant  

On April 29, 2025, Korean Standard Time, actor Park Seo-joon shared that he helped a kid get a hematopoietic stem cell transplant through the official Instagram account @bn_sj2013. He posted a handwritten letter given to him by the child's parents as a token of gratitude for the financial aid. The Itaewon Class actor captioned the story update as translated by Koreaboo:

"I'm once again determined to live my life diligently. I hope we meet after you have recovered and are in good health."

In the letter, the parents stated they were thankful to Park Seo-joon for his generous donation to the medical treatment of their child. He gave them hope and courage to live as a family that would help their child. They also wished for the actor's well-being and blessed him to prosper in life.

The family stated that they would be able to endure the upcoming difficulties due to Park Seo-joon's help

The kid's family revealed through the letter that their child was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2024. At that time, they were facing many challenges, both mentally and financially. When they initially discovered the condition, they considered themselves the most unlucky family in the world, and were frustrated.

However, after receiving Park Seo-joon's financial aid, they will be able to endure the upcoming challenges. He added, as translated by Koreaboo:

"But now that the first hematopoietic stem cell surgery is completed, I am starting to feel a little hopeful. We are still waiting for other treatments, but I believe that my child, who has grown a little more in the meantime, will endure it well."

Meanwhile, the parents further stated that they were shocked and grateful when they received the news that Park Seo-joon would be sponsoring their kid's medical treatment. The kid has also expressed his desire to become a person like him when he grow up.

Park Seo-joon is a South Korean actor who kick-started his acting career by appearing in Bang Yong-suk's music video I Remember in 2011. He went on to play the supporting roles in shows such as Dream High 2, One Warm Word, and Pots of Gold.

He bagged the first leading role in the 2014 drama A Witch's Love. Subsequently, he ventured out into the field of hosting and served as an MC for Music Bank from October 2013 to April 2015.

The male actor rose to prominence with roles such as Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, and more.

In recent news, he was confirmed for the upcoming drama Waiting for Kyungdo.

