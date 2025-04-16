Who are the current members of Judas Priest? Everything to know as band's former drummer Les Binks dies at 73

Les Binks, former drummer for the renowned heavy metal band, Judas Priest has died at the age of 73. The band announced the news of his passing through a social media post on April 14, 2025.

Ad

Binks had joined the band in March 1977 and reportedly died peacefully in a hospital in London. In an Instagram post, Judas Priest suggested that Binks' drumming skills were "first class," and his acclaim will always be remembered.

"MESSAGE FROM THE BAND RE LES BINKS: We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans. The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class - demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision - Thank you Les - your acclaim will live on," the band wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Over the years, the band faced several changes in its members. The current lineup comprises Rob Halford on vocals, Richie Faulkner and Glenn Tipton on guitars, and Ian Hill on bass. Recently, in 2024, the entire band went on an Invincible Shield World Tour, which was also co-headlined by Alice Cooper.

Additionally, the band has been actively curating new music, with their latest release on March 8, 2024, Invincible Shield. This was also the nineteenth studio album by the band.

Ad

Exploring Judas Priest members today, following Les Binks' passing

Ad

The current lead vocalist of the band is Rob Halford, who joined the heavy metal band in 1973 and played his first show with the band the same year. In 1992, Halford left the band for an unknown reason. However, in 2003, he reunited with the band Judas Priest and worked on Angel of Retribution in 2005 with others.

The band has two guitarists, Richie Faulkner and Glenn Tipton. Faulkner joined the band in 2011 after replacing K.K. Downing, whereas Tipton has been a pillar of heavy metal, joining in 1974 even before the band released its first album, Rocka Rolla.

Ad

Bassist Ian Hill joined the band in 1970 after reconnecting with K.K. Downing, whom he had known from their school days. Lastly, Scott Travis, who replaced Dave Holland, debuted in the band in 1989 and performed his first album, Painkiller, with the band.

According to the band's Fandom page, the band was formed in 1969 with Mrs. Al Atkins as the lead singer, John Perry as the guitarist, Stapenhill as the bassist, and John Partridge as the drummer.

Ad

However, guitarist John Perry died in a car accident the following year, giving way for guitarist Ernie Chataway to take the lead in the band. Later, the initial drummer, John Partridge, was replaced by drummer Fred Woolley, for which the reason remains unknown.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, Judas Priest signed three albums with a newly established music label, Immediate. However, the label shut down before the band could record a signed album. Tensions in the band rose during this time, and the band announced its split in April 1970.

Ad

Nevertheless, just a few months after the lead vocalist Al Atkins reached out to former Freight members guitarist K.K. Downing, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer John Ellis to form a band, Judas Priest was again formed with new members in October 1970.

Ad

The band continues to provide music for its fans, including Rocka Rolla 1974, Sad Wings of Destiny 1976, Sin After Sin 1977, Stained Class 1978, Killing Machine/Hell Bent for Leather 1978, and British Steel 1980.

As of now, the cause of the death of the former drummer, Les Binks, remains unknown. Information regarding his last rites is also awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More