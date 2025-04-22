Who are John Lennon's children? Sean Ono Lennon urges fans not to pit him against his brother Julian Lennon

In a heartfelt appeal to fans, Sean Ono Lennon has urged people to stop comparing him to his half-brother, Julian Lennon. He reminded the public that the two share love only.

On April 21, 2025, the British-American musician and songwriter Sean Taro Ono Lennon took to his Instagram account and reflected on the ongoing comparisons and perceived rivalry, indicating no comparison.

The post originally shared by a fan, which Sean Ono reshared on his Instagram, refuted the comparisons with his half-brother.

"Here, we do not accept comparisons and erroneous creations of fights about two people that John Lennon loved the most: his children," the post reads.

Sean Ono posted on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@sean_ono_lennon)

Comparisons between the half-brothers began to resurface online after John Lennon’s 1980 song Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy), written for his younger son Sean, gained renewed attention. The song’s resurgence prompted online speculation about Lennon’s relationships with his sons and the dynamic between Julian and Sean.

John Lennon had two sons: Julian, the elder son from his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and Sean Ono, the younger son from his second marriage with Yoko Ono.

A look at John Lennon's sons, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon

Yoko Ono, with her son, Sean Lennon (left) and Julian Lennon in 1988. (Image via Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

The English singer and songwriter John Lennon was best known as the co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band The Beatles. As mentioned, he has fathered two sons — Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon.

John married Cynthia Lennon on August 23, 1962, at the Mount Pleasant register office in Liverpool and welcomed their son, Julian, on April 8, 1963, in Liverpool, England.

The 62-year-old English musician has followed in his father's footsteps and today is a successful musician. Julian, to date, has released seven studio albums, among which one was a direct tribute to The Beatles' iconic song, Hey Jude, which Julian featured in his 2022 album, Jude.

Speaking about the album with People in 2022, Julian suggested that the album helped him in getting in touch with himself —

"It was very much reflective, looking in the mirror deeply and trying to find that place of peace. I found it one or two times before, but it got lost in the muddle of life. Working on the album was about getting in touch with myself and who I am," Julian said.

Little is known about Julian Lennon's personal life. However, it is documented online that he has never been married and does not have children.

John Lennon's younger son, Sean Ono Lennon, is a 49-year-old English musician born on October 9, 1975. Sean Ono's mother is Yoko Ono, whom John married on March 20, 1969.

Sean Ono grew up in New York City, United States, and shared a neighbourhood with singer Roberta Flack, with whom he has a long-standing friendship.

Sean Ono Lennon has also followed in the footsteps of his father and half-brother; throughout his career, Sean Ono has released four solo albums, five with his mother, Yoko Ono, and three with the rock band Claypool Lennon Delirium.

Not only this, but Sean Ono has also entered the production field as he has been credited as a producer of many high-profile projects, including Lana Del Rey's 2017 release, Lust For Life.

Speaking about his father with People in 2024, Sean Ono Lennon suggested that creating music is his way of staying connected to his father, Julian Lennon —

"I never played music because I was good at it. I lost my father, and I didn't know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him," Sean Ono said.

Sean Ono has been in a long-term relationship with musician and model Charlotte Kemp Muhl, whom he met in 2005 during a Coachella event.

No further update has been given at this point.

