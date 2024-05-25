Who is KT Tunstall? All about the Scottish singer as she talks about being taken aback by Azealia Banks’ compliment

Azealia Banks talked about KT Tunstall in her critique of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29. Banks said that Beyoncé was making herself look foolish. In her criticism, she even mentioned Tunstall by name, saying:

“I personally would have jumped out of my seat for a KT Tunstall appearance.”

Now, Speaking to NME on Thursday, May 23, on the red carpet of the 2024 Ivor Novellos in London, Tunstall talked about Banks' comment. She claimed to have been "completely surprised" when Banks asked Beyoncé to work with Tunstall on the song.

KT Tunstall is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. She initially gained popularity in 2004 when she gave a solo performance of her song Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.

Her most popular studio albums include Eye to the Telescope, Drastic Fantastic, Tiger Suit, Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon, Kin, Wax, and Nut.

KT Tunstall is a popular Scottish singer who has won many awards

KT Tunstall has released many albums (Image via Getty)

Tunstall also collaborated with American artist Suzi Quatro for her Face to Face in 2023. Additionally, she made appearances in two episodes of the Sky Atlantic comedy series This is Jinsy. With her debut album Eye To The Telescope, which went on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide, she achieved even more success.

With the albums Drastic Fantastic, Tiger Suit, and Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon released in 2007, 2010, and 2013, respectively, KT gained even more popularity. Moreover, the first of Tunstall's trilogy of albums, KIN, was released in 2016. The second installment of that trilogy, WAX, was released in 2018.

In 2005, KT Tunstall outsold all other female artists in the UK. She also won the Ivor Novello Best Song award for her hit song Suddenly I See, a Q award for Track of the Year, and the 2006 Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist.

She further received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance with Black Horse and the Cherry Tree. Later on, Suddenly I See became a hit song and was used in various movies and shows including The Devil Wears Prada, Love, Rosie, Blind Dating, Ugly Betty, and Grey's Anatomy.

Tunstall has composed music for movies The Kid, Winter's Tale, Million Dollar Arm, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, About Ray, and Bad Moms.

She also received the Inspirational Artist award from the Women In Music Awards.

2018 saw KT embark on a global tour and perform throughout the US and the UK. With her all-female band, she also embarked on a tour around the UK and Europe in 2019. She further supported Hall & Oates on their stadium tour of the UK and also traveled throughout the US, Canada, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Brazil.

Azealia Banks complimented Tunstall and criticized Beyoncé

KT Tunstall reacted to being name dropped by Azealia Banks (Image via Getty Images)

Rapper Azealia Banks attacked Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and expressed her desire for KT Tunstall to make an appearance. Now, Tunstall talked about her enthusiasm about the same with NME on May 23 at the 2024 Ivor Novellos in London.

Tunstall said she was surprised to receive a compliment from the rapper and was shocked that Azealia even knew who she was.

She further said-

“I was just really thrilled, because Azealia doesn’t say nice stuff about people that often. I was completely surprised by it. I love that she was aware of me. I’m not as mainstream as a lot of other stuff, but ‘Suddenly I See’ was obviously a huge hit and everything. It was a huge compliment.”

On the other hand, Beyoncé hasn’t said anything regarding Banks’ comments as of yet.