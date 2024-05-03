Who is Mathew Rosengart? Britney Spears gushes about her lawyer as she shows off bruised and swollen foot after alleged hotel fight with boyfriend

Pop icon Britney Spears took to social media on May 2 to share her recent foot injury following an incident at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. Pictures from the incident showed Britney standing barefoot next to an ambulance after allegedly getting into an argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Britney Spears also thanked her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in her post for getting her through that night, saying he was "like a father" to her.

"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" she wrote in the caption.

Mathew Rosengart is a distinguished litigator who represented Britney Spears in the case to revoke her conservatorship under her father, James Spears, in 2021.

Mathew Rosengart is employed at the law firm Greenberg Traurig

Mathew Rosengart is recognized as one of the USA's leading litigators, boasting a clientele that includes Hollywood's A-listers such as Lena Dunham, Winona Ryder, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Christopher Walken, Eddie Vedder, Keanu Reeves, and Sean Penn.

According to Vanity Fair, Rosengart grew up in Long Island as the youngest of two sons. Following the passing of his father due to a heart attack during his teenage years, his brother pursued a career as a heart surgeon.

However, Mathew Rosengart pivoted towards law, earning a bachelor's degree from Tulane University in New Orleans and a J.D. from Boston Law College, graduating cum laude. He worked as a clerk for future US Supreme Court Justice David Souter, whom he credits as his mentor.

"I learned so much from him in terms of how to conduct yourself as a lawyer and how to conduct yourself as a human being," he added.

After working on a few high-profile cases in the Justice Department, he shifted to the private sector in 2001. A few years later, he moved from New York to Los Angeles, where he started representing celebrities due to his interest in media and entertainment litigation.

In 2011, he joined the international firm Greenberg Traurig and amassed a list of influential clients, including Britney Spears.

"I’ve always been attracted to talented people, whether they’re brilliant hedge fund executives or studio executives or athletes or actors or actresses," he says of his affinity for renowned clients.

Mathew Rosengart at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally in November 2021 (Image via Getty)

Not much is known regarding Mathew Rosengart's private life.

Britney Spears blamed her mother for the hotel incident

Britney Spears, known for her active presence on Instagram, used the platform on Thursday, May 2, to notify her fans about her injury. In the video shared, Britney displayed her bruised foot and recounted the incident:

"I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof. It’s so bad. F*king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice. It is actually pretty bad but sh*t happens."

Fans noted that Britney Spears was seemingly in near tears as she compared her injured foot to her non-injured one. On the third slide of the carousel, she posted a picture of her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, thanking him for helping her that night. In an exclusive statement to The Daily Mail, Rosengart replied:

"I was surprised and very flattered by the post, and the feelings are mutual."

Britney Spears, aged 42, also accused her mother, Lynne Spears, alleging her involvement in the hotel incident and claiming that her mother set her up.

"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it," Britney wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, Britney Spears and her father, James Spears, settled their outstanding legal dispute on April 25. The settlement encompassed the payment of his legal fees and his management of her finances. The agreement marked the end of their legal entanglement, occurring over two years after the Toxic singer's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.