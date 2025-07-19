Who were the members of City High? R&B trio's Robbie Pardlo dies at 46

R&amp;B group City High's former lead singer, Robbie Pardlo, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the age of 46. City High, known for their popular music like Caramel, had Ryan Toby, Robbie Pardlo, and Claudette Ortiz as the three group members. TMZ exclusively reported that Pardlo died in Willingboro, New Jersey, surrounded by his family and other close ones. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. According to the publication, the bereaved family is planning for a memorial for the late singer. Details about the same will be shared to the public.For the unversed, Robbie was associated with R&amp;B quartet, First Take, after he worked with City High. With First Take, he happened to collaborate with stars like Lil Kim and Whitney Houston. The exclusive TMZ report suggested that Robbie left behind his wife Anika Pardlo, kids Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo, mother Marion Pardlo, and his brother Gregory Pardlo.Ice Cream Convos stated that according to a source close to the family, Pardlo was rushed to the hospital, on Tuesday, July 15, after facing apparent complications related to heart failure. The family, however, has not confirmed the same as the cause of death.The Daily Mail reported that Robbie had been a part of the trip alongside Claudette and Ryan, during the period from 1999 to 2003. Their biggest hit till date would be What Would You Do? which was dropped in March 2001. This song further was from their debut album City High. The song even got the trio a nomination at the 44th Annual Grammy Award.Robbie Pardlo battled addiction issues which reportedly worsened after his breakup with Claudette OrtizSinger Robbie Pardlo joined the trip City High back in 1999, primarily as a solo artist. Ryan Toby, Pardlo's high school classmate joined some time later. Per The Daily Mail, Robbie and Claudette had a romantic relationship and were dating during high school.Claudette eventually started having a relationship with Ryan, which even led to a wedding 2004. The former couple, however, went through divorce a few years later, in the year 2007. The trio had released their only album called City High, in 2021.On the personal front, Robbie Pardlo had battled alcoholism and drug addiction since the time he was a member of City High. Robbie's breakup with Claudette, in 2003, reportedly worsened the situation for him, according to The Hindustan Times. Robbie also made an appearance on Intervention for one episode, which aired in January 2010.Late singer Robbie Pardlo (Image via Instagram/@mr.pardlo)Billboard's report from January 2010 revealed Robbie's statements about his life before he fell deep into alcoholism and addiction issues. The later singer reportedly said:&quot;I was just on the red carpet with Will Smith and Jada, performing with Eve, and I was like, ‘Hahaaa!&quot;Premiered on A&amp;E, Intervention, was a docu-series. The format of the show was based on people battling addiction sit for an intervention with a family member or close one. The show documented the progress in a particular individual's life. In Robbie's episode, it was depicted how his heavy drinking had impacted daughter Lyric.The Hindustan Times reported that his former girlfriend and bandmate Claudette Ortiz had claimed in the past, that he was abused and had frequent drunken outbursts. In 2010, the late singer was going to a rehab, and had attained sobriety by October of that year. According to the outlet, a 2017 interview suggested that he had recovered, however, there were reports claiming a relapse.Who was Robbie Pardlo?Robbie Pardlo was born in August 1978, and co-founder City High trio. After the trio disbanded, Pardlo's career reportedly did not see many highs. However, Robbie came up with some significant collaborations, including one involving Whitney Houston.City High group's popular track What Would You Do?, dropped in the early 2000s, made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Their only studio album released till date, also moderately made it to the Billboard 200 at the time.Before City High was formed, Claudette and Robbie were bandmates and had performed for Wyclef Jean. The two later were signed to Jean's Booga Basement recording label as a duo. It was at this time that their third member Ryan, was asked to join the group and form a trio.Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the social media platforms expressing condolences to the grieving family, about the demise of Robbie Pardlo.