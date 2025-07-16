Did Taylor Swift's father have a heart attack? Scott Swift reportedly doing well after quintuple bypass surgery

According to TMZ, sources revealed that Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift had undergone a quintuple bypass surgery more than a month ago. TMZ further reported that Taylor, her brother Austin, and her mum Andrea were by her father's side during that time. The singer's spokesperson further confirmed that Scott was doing fine in the present.

"Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago and his wife, Andrea, and their kids, Taylor and Austin, were with him through the entire surgery and recovery process," the rep said.

Giving further insights into the same, the spokesperson revealed that the reason behind the surgical procedure was not a heart attack. The singer's 73-year-old father reportedly went for a heart checkup when the doctor noticed something that led to the surgery.

TMZ added that this surgery would usually happen for patients who got blockages in major arteries.

Notably, fans had previously witnessed Taylor Swift supporting her family when her mother Andrea was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. According to reports by Netflix Junkie, it was only a regular health check-up that led them to discover that Andrea was battling cancer.

At the time, the pop singer even dropped a post on Tumblr urging her fans to be mindful about their parents' health and spoke about the importance of early detection of conditions like cancer. In 2019, Andrea's cancer reportedly returned. At the time, doctors discovered a tumor in the brain as well.

Taylor Swift, known for making songs based on her personal stories, had written several tracks dedicating to her mother Andrea and her love for her.

Exploring Taylor Swift's relationship and bonding with her parents

Taylor Swift had been known to have a close relationship with her entire family including parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. According to Today, the couple shifted to Nashville years ago to assist Taylor, who then was a teenager, thrive in the music industry.

Both Scott and Andrea had reportedly played significant roles as the two biggest cheerleaders in Taylor's life. According to Today, the couple would often be spotted at her concerts cheering for her or just simply recording her perfomance on stage.

When Taylor won the top new female vocalist at the 2008 Academy of Country Music Awards, she dedicated her award acceptance speech to her mother. In her speech, the singer then said:

"And that's the person that used to love to go to lunch with her friends and cook dinner for her family and sleep in her bed every night, and she gave that all away and left it all behind to go on the road with her 16-year-old daughter. And so, Mom, thank you so much. I love you. This is for you."

Andrea Swift, known among Swifties as "Mama Swift", had often been seen at award shows as Taylor's guest. She reportedly had also been quite interactive with her daughter's fans. In 2014, Taylor told Time that her parents moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville in 2003, after she landed a development deal by a prominent record label.

Everything to know about Taylor's parents: Scott and Andrea Swift

Andrea and Scott Swift reportedly tied the knot in 1988, and a year later in December, they welcomed their older child Taylor Swift. Then, a couple of years later in 1992, they gave birth to Austin, Taylor's younger sibling. In March 2024, during her perfomance in Singapore, Taylor revealed that her mum had spent significant time in the country being the daughter of opera singer Marjorie Finlay.

During the show, the pop singer said:

"So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So, I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life."

According to Today, her dad Scott Swift was employed as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. Later, he ended up establishing Swift Group. Taylor had previously revealed that Scott had always been extremely passionate about his own work.

Today reported that both the parents had battled cancer at some point of time. In 2019, the singer opened up about dealing with serious illnesses in the family. In the interview with Elle, Taylor Swift additionally said:

"I've had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again."

News about Scott's surgery came years after Andrea's diagnosis as fans subsequently expressed concern and wishes to Taylor Swift's family.

