Ray Stevens health update explored after country star is hospitalised

Ray Stevens recently shared an update on his health condition. Notably, he had a heart attack last week on July 4, 2025, following which he had to be transported to a Nashville hospital.

The details were also mentioned in a press release obtained by People magazine earlier this week on Tuesday, July 8. The press release additionally confirmed that the singer and songwriter was slowly recovering, and the heart attack happened after Stevens had chest pain.

A separate statement was issued through Ray’s official Instagram handle on July 10, 2025, with a photo of Stevens. The post confirmed the current situation of Ray, as it stated:

“Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery. Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything is Still Beautiful!!!! [heart emoji].”

The same day the press release was acquired by People magazine, another post was shared about the artist’s hospitalization on the same platform. The Instagram post stated that Ray had to undergo surgery, and the caption featured the details of the surgery as it reads:

“After a heart catheterization procedure, it was determined he’d suffered a mild heart attack. Ray’s initial surgery was successful but performances at his CabaRay Showroom are understandably cancelled through July 2025 as he recovers.”

Meanwhile, the new dates of the cancelled shows are yet to be confirmed by the organizers. According to American Songwriter, the performances at the CabaRay Showroom were a part of the promotions of Ray’s new comedy album, Say Whut?

Ray Stevens announced a new lineup of shows earlier this year

The Clarkdale, Georgia, native was trending in January last year after he announced that he would be performing a final lineup of shows at the Nashville-based CabaRay Showroom. He stated at the time that he would discontinue appearing at the place by the end of 2024.

The shows started from March of the same year, and Ray Stevens planned to perform a special show on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. American Songwriter also obtained a statement at the time, where Ray opened up on his plans after he would stop appearing at the CabaRay Showroom.

“I’ll be going to work every day in my recording studio and maybe I’ll do a few, a very few, shows in some old familiar places. I’m definitely slowing down, but I haven’t come to a complete shop. Not yet, anyway”, Stevens said.

However, Ray Stevens confirmed in May this year that he will be performing in some new shows at the CabaRay Showroom. While appearing on Nashville’s Talk of the Town, Ray expressed his excitement to perform on the new shows, stating that he has prepared some new material, which will be enjoyed by everyone.

The shows were additionally announced through Ray’s official Instagram handle on May 16, 2025. The caption stated that Ray Stevens will be joined by his backing band A-Team and added:

“Fans will be thoroughly entertained with a 90-minute full concert, jam-packed with Ray’s iconic hits and comedy classics.”

As mentioned, Ray Stevens’ new album, Say Whut?, came out in March this year. As per AirPlay Direct, the project includes 11 singles in the soundtrack, and the themes focus on the tragedies of everyday life.

