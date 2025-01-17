Who is Method Man married to? All about his wife and kids in wake of recent assault allegations controversy

Method Man, aka Clifford Smith Jr., has found himself in deep waters after he allegedly assaulted a man at a Staten Island gym called Crunch Fitness. As per The New York Post on January 16, 2025, Method Man allegedly punched the man seven times in the face "with a closed fist."

The publication further claimed that the man who was supposedly assaulted was 28-year-old Patrick Sokoya, who is an ex-boyfriend of the rapper's daughter. While the victim allegedly dated Method Man’s daughter a decade back, it is not clear why the reported altercation between him and the rapper took place.

It was further reported that the victim then filed a complaint against the rapper, claiming that he felt pain in his face and was feeling dizzy, but he did not seek medical help after the incident allegedly took place. However, the Instagram page @TheShadeRoom reported on January 16, 2025, that Clifford’s attorneys denied any allegations of assault and arrests, as they stated:

Trending

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of any arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

Expand Tweet

Method Man, known for studio albums like Tical, 4:21... The Day After, The Meth Lab, Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium, Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab, and many more, has been married to Tamika since 2001.

The People Magazine reported in October 2024 that the duo have been together for over 30 years. The couple has three kids—a son - Shakuan, and boy-girl twins - Cheyenne and Raekwon.

More about Method Man’s family explored as the rapper faces a supposed complaint of assault

Method Man, who is known for his music and films, has been a dedicated father and husband, as he has often talked about his family in interviews. The People Magazine reported that Clifford started dating his now-wife, Tamika, back in 1992, before they tied the knot nine years later, in 2001.

The publication also mentions that his wife, Tamika Smith, worked as his assistant for five years until 2002, and she later started her own business in the beauty industry, as per her LinkedIn.

Together, the couple have three kids, with Shakuan being their first. As per People Magazine, Method Man’s eldest son also followed in the footsteps of his father and is now a hip-hop artist who goes by the stage name PXWER.

Expand Tweet

His twins, Raekwon and Cheyenne, were born in the late 1990s. While Raekwon has been interested in sports all his life, Clifford’s only daughter Cheyenne, aka Chey, has also created a name for herself in the field of music, as per People Magazine in November 2024. Her songs like Hair and Nails and Boujee and Ghetto have been quite famous amongst the masses.

Meanwhile, this is not Method Man’s first run-in with the law. As per The New York Post, he pleaded to tax evasion charges in 2009, as he was allegedly accused of failing to file income tax from 2004 to 2007, adding up to a total debt of $32,799. Prior to this, he was also arrested in 2007 for the possession of marijuana.

Apart from music, Clifford has a successful career in acting, as he started his journey in films in the late 1990s. Beginning with One Eight Seven, Method Man was then seen in several other films like Belly, How High, Brown Sugar, Soul Plane, The Heart Specialist, Meet the Spartans, Seasons of Love, Staten Island Summer, and Last Looks, among others, with Bad Shabbos being his most recent.

While the legal team of the actor and rapper have denied the complaint, arrest, and allegations, Clifford and his family have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback